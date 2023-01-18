Gallagher: Working on Australia Day is between employers and employees

Both public service minister Katy Gallagher and prime minister Anthony Albanese have said the government’s decision to allow federal public servants to choose to work on Australia Day is a matter between individual public servants and their managers.

First reported by The Mandarin, the decision marked a reversal from a pre-election Coalition decision to make public servants work on certain observed days, including Australia Day.

Speaking on ABC Radio, Gallagher characterised the decision as a discussion between an employer and employee, in line with how it worked previously.

“Basically what’s happening this year is the same as what’s happened in years past,” Gallagher said.

“In people’s enterprise agreements in the APS, there’s been the ability for many years to substitute days based on operational requirements in consultation with your managers, if that’s allowable in the EBA.”

The public service minister added the previous decision, made by the former government shortly before caretaker kicked in, was done without consultation with anyone including the union.

“Part of our election policy was to allow — or to return to — genuine bargaining in the APS to allow for bargaining between departments and their employees, with their employee representatives and unions at the table. And this is in line with that policy.

“Public servants this year, heading into those public holidays, there is absolutely no change because their EBAs govern those arrangements now.

“Going forward, if they were to bargain that they don’t want those days, or they don’t want to substitute for public holidays as part of their EBA, then that’s a matter for them and their department.”

With negotiations between the government and the union on the horizon, Gallagher added the decision was about ensuring public servants could bargain “in good faith” with their employer.

“If they choose to make changes to that part of the EBA, then that’s fine that they do that, and it goes through the process. And that’s the only change that’s occurred.

“But in a practical sense, there is absolutely no change for this year.”

Likewise, Albanese said public servants choosing to work or not was a workplace matter.

“I understand that happens in the public service across a range of public holidays, in part due to the nature of the public service,” the prime minister said.

“One of the things that happens is public servants work on Christmas Day. They work on all sorts of days when others are able to put their feet up.

“So, that’s a matter for employers and employees to work through.”

