Energy veteran Dennis Barnes now Snowy Hydro CEO

Former Origin Energy executive Dennis Barnes has been handed the keys to one of Australia’s most significant infrastructure enterprises — Snowy Hydro Limited.

Barnes, who was also Contact Energy CEO in New Zealand from 2011 to 2020, replaces Roger Whitby, who has been Snowy Hydro’s acting leader since Paul Broad left suddenly last August.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher said Barnes would help Snowy Hydro continue its work to build Australia’s largest renewable energy storage project and bolster the grid.

“Dennis has demonstrated strong leadership qualities in the energy sector,” Gallagher said.

Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen said Barnes’ appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organisation.

“The work of Snowy Hydro over the next few years is crucial to Australia’s efforts to reach net zero by 2050 and its operations and strategic direction align with Mr Barnes’ previous experience leading the development of renewable energy projects,” Bowen said.

“He’ll be tasked with overseeing key projects, such as Snowy 2.0, its connection with HumeLink and the Hunter Power Project.

“Snowy Hydro operations are crucial to Australia’s transformation to a cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy system.”

Broad, a former Infrastructure New South Wales boss, quit the government-owned enterprise after going through what he described as a difficult period for the business.

Whitby returns to being Snowy Hydro’s chief operating officer once Barnes slips into the CEO’s office on February 1.