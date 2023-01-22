WA forks out for public sector health workers’ cost of living bonus

The state government has fast-tracked payments of up to $3,000 for public sector nurses and midwives as part of a wages policy decision to recognise the valuable work of health workers.

The cost-of-living bonus will be calculated on a pro-rata basis for part-time and casual employees as a one-off payment will be given to more than 18,500 public sector nurses and midwives in WA.

Cost of living. UP.

Cost of petrol. UP. Wages need to go UP too. — Australian Unions (@unionsaustralia) January 10, 2023

On Thursday, the premier said wage increases ranging from 3.0% to 4.5% backdated to 12 October 2022 were also set to be delivered. This extra money would land in the bank accounts of health workers, with a 0.5% per annum increase to workers’ superannuation contributions for two years.

Mark McGowan said the wage increase offer exceeded those of the NSW, Victoria, NT and federal governments.

“Nurses and midwives are vital to our public health system and we thank them for their continued efforts for the patients of Western Australia,” the premier said.

The pay increase is an interim measure while negotiations on the industrial agreement continue; however, it will be part of the final agreement with the nursing union.

The administrative arrangements are in line with the state wages policy that was accepted by WA’s other 112,000 public sector workers – or three-quarters of the sector.

Health minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the government was committed to ongoing negotiations with the assistance of the WA Industrial Relations Commission.

“We are working to finalise an agreement with the nurses union but did not want our hardworking nurses and midwives to have to wait for their pay increase while bargaining continues,” the minister said.

“Importantly, we are also progressing the implementation of nurse-to-patient ratios which are an historic reform and have been on the Australian Nursing Federation’s log of claims for 25 years.”

Steps to improve the nurse-to-patient ratio come after consultation with the Australian Nursing Federation (ANF).

READ MORE:

NSW offers rebate for IVF and ART fertility procedures, gives public servants special leave for treatment