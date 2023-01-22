Home Affairs disagrees with unvaccinated detainee family visits recommendation

Home Affairs has disagreed with a recommendation from the Commonwealth National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) to allow family visits for unvaccinated detainees or for family visits from unvaccinated people.

The Annual Report of the Commonwealth National Preventive Mechanism under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) report focused on immigration detention facilities from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

COVID-19 management was a focus of the report, with the commonwealth ombud noting the pandemic negatively affected both detainees and staff.

The report said the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on detainees’ mental health and loneliness.

It noted it did not witness protocols for those unable to medically receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We acknowledge there is a balance between limiting exposure to COVID-19 and meeting the needs of people in detention.

“However, not allowing visits from unvaccinated people, particularly family members, gives rise to situations where individuals may not have seen their family or support system for a significant period of time.”

In response, Home Affairs said visits in detention centres were in line with advice from commonwealth, state, and territory health jurisdictions.

“The requirement for family and other visitors to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations is based on advice from the Departmental Clinical Advisory Team, taking into consideration under the Communicable Diseases Network Australia (CDNA) Guidelines, COVID-19 control measures should recognise the specific needs and vulnerabilities of detainees in detention,” Home Affairs said in a statement.

“Any facility-level decisions to modify these arrangements for family visits are managed on a case-by-case basis based on the specific circumstances of the detainee and visitors.”

The Commonwealth NPM said the CDNA guidelines did not specify visitors to high-risk settings need to be fully vaccinated.

“We also note that not all Australian jurisdictions where detention centres are located require vaccination for visitors of correctional facilities,” with only Victoria and Western Australia the jurisdictions with a vaccination requirement at the time of writing.

The NPM added it would look into the transparency of the case-by-case management of unvaccinated family visits.

A total of 18 recommendations were made to Home Affairs, with 13 agreed upon, two disagreed, and three noted.

The other recommendation not agreed upon was to provide a summary of health advice to detainees after each outbreak management meeting.

Those noted were: working with the Home Affairs minister to reduce the number of people in detention, to stop using hotels for long-term detention, and people should receive certification IV courses completed in detention.

On the recommendations that were either noted or disagreed, the NPM said it wished to work with Home Affairs to “systemically improve administration and meet the intent of the recommendation”.

Some of the recommendations agreed upon include working with the minister to work out alternative arrangements for people in prolonged or indefinite detention, unvaccinated detainees to receive the same level of health care, and contingency plans if food is not fit for consumption.

