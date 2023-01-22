Voice and the existing range of government consultative processes

A common refrain emerges when advocates talk about the need for an Indigenous Voice body to consult directly with parliament on laws that impact Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The discourse around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament features a prominent argument that conditions for Indigenous communities across Australia have not improved and gaps have not closed quickly enough.

What has been done thus far, the argument goes, has been inadequate or it has failed so it is time to give a Voice, a body that is intended to give feedback directly to policymakers, a chance. It might help where other aspects of government have failed, say the backers of the referendum and concept.

Assume a Voice receives the approval of the Australian public for incorporation into the constitution and gets established to do its job with a full complement of representatives.

What is the role of the various other consultative processes the government has at a national level when it comes to interacting with the Voice?

Canberra public servants and regulatory nerds know about the requirement for analysis of regulatory impact. Will Voice feedback be incorporated into the regulatory impact statements as a part of the assessment of what an agency did or did not do in the process of developing a regulation or law?

There is a group of people sitting within the prime minister’s portfolio that work within the Office of Impact Analysis (OIA).

The OIA is the fancy new name for what used to be known as the Office of Best Practice Regulation. These folks spend a lot of their time ensuring the impacts of new laws or regulations are properly assessed by those working on them.

There are regulations on specific issues that relate to Indigenous communities that have been the subject of consultation with representative groups.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority was obligated to write to the OIA last year when a regulation related to broadcasting services was remade.

Several organisations were consulted in the process of deciding whether the regulation needed amendment. No change was required — it was remade ‘as is’.

“The assessment that the regulation is operating effectively and efficiently has been informed by a consultation process that involved the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia, the First Nations Media Authority, the National Indigenous Australians Authority, and Commercial Radio Australia over the period October 2021 to February 2022,” the letter from ACMA said.

This is a specific circumstance in which regulation was remade, with consultation with the relevant bodies linked to the broadcasting interesting within Indigenous communities.

How will the recognised Voice interact with the processes that are administered by the OIA? Will there be a change in the way this process works if a Voice exists?

It is arguably necessary to provide people with the nature of the relationship that the Voice will have with these processes so that it is understood because there is already a range of consultative processes that exist within government departments.

A regulation that deals with Indigenous communities directly is a piece of delegated legislation. The Voice is meant to be consulted on laws. Will the Voice get involved in regulations of that kind?

This is unclear because the intent of the Voice is spelt out in the final report of the Indigenous Co-design Process handed to the previous government in July 2021, but the Office of Best Practice Regulation does not rate a mention nor do the terms ‘delegated legislation’ or ‘regulatory impact’.

Understanding this will enlighten those thinking about how a new body that is intended to be recognised in the constitution and be legislated by the parliament will work.

It should be noted that this does not mean that the Voice itself is a bad idea. It does, however, mean that there is a need to be clear about the scope of the Voice’s activity and the kinds of legislative activities it will involve itself in.

A further issue that requires some reflection by the government, government departments, and other relevant agencies is whether the criticisms of the failure of consultation with Indigenous communities merit a more generic review of government consultation processes by a parliamentary committee.

Consultation processes are at times legitimately in the firing line from associations and professional groups when they appear to be performative or ‘tick a box’ so that agencies can say they have spoken to people.

There is a new government in town and now is probably a good time for a general review of consultative processes.

The Voice is being proposed as a way of dealing with the problems of consultation and the lack of achievement of outcomes for Indigenous communities.

Is it time to review other consultation processes to at least confirm they are functioning in a meaningful fashion?