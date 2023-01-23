Dot West not looking for ‘band-aid’ solutions to close the digital gap

Dot West agrees the task ahead of her, to increase the digital inclusion of First Nations people, is a big one.

West was named chair by communications minister Michelle Rowland for the newly established First Nations Digital Advisory Group, as covered by The Mandarin’s Movers & Shakers.

“There is a digital gap between First Nations people and the rest of Australia,” West told The Mandarin.

“It’s about being able to look at the issues that contribute to that gap, and trying to find a solution that will address it across the country.”

The group will be identifying practical measures to support Target 17 of Closing the Gap — for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to have equal levels of digital inclusion.

West is well acquainted with the Closing the Gap strategy, having been a part of the Coalition of Peaks when she was chair of First Nations Media Australia. The Coalition advocated for the inclusion of a target on the First Nations digital gap.

“It’s in regards to having access, but also looking at issues around affordability of that access and ensuring that First Nations people have digital ability.”

The newly appointed chair continued to say digital ability encompassed issues such as making sure online services were being accessed safely as well as safeguarding communities from scams.

“There’s some places where there’s very little digital capacity, then there’s other scenarios where because of the affordability issue — because of low-income earners — you have First Nations people that opt for the prepaid phone system.

“You’re then getting slugged in terms of the usage of data, of being able to access certain services online.”

West does not want to use a “Band Aid” on these issues, nor will there won’t be one solution that works for every community, with the chair taking both a place-based and codesign approach.

“We really need to look at local solutions, fit-for-purpose solutions for each of the different communities.”

West said she would be looking at both solutions for the short-term and longer-term exercises.

The chair added it would require all fields of government, communities, and the private sector to “solve the digital divide”.

“It’s empowering people to be able to fully participate within that democratic society, whilst we continue to go deeper and deeper into digital connectivity,” West said.

“Communications is the foundation that will support all that the Closing the Gap strategy will be achieving,” she continued.

READ MORE:

The case for investment in improved digital infrastructure to grow the Indigenous economy