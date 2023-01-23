Extremism in Australia: A special series in The Mandarin

The global extremism landscape is cluttered, say spy organisations.

Although it’s never been as simple as labelling extremists as “right-wing” or “Islamist”, a recent list compiled by the US Department of Homeland Security shows the difficulty of using labels to identify clear enemies of the state, whether they are in America or Australia.

Homeland Security’s list of current US extremists includes those centred around race, such as white supremacists and anti-government militias, as well as sovereign citizens. It also includes extremists who engage in violence related to environmental issues or target abortion clinics.

While Australia’s threat assessment has recently shifted from ‘probable’ to ‘possible’, ASIO director-general Mike Burgess said he takes nothing for granted.

“Ideologically motivated violent extremism – particularly nationalist and racist violent extremism – remains a threat and its adherents will continue to engage in offensive behaviours,” Burgess said.

“While we remain concerned about these groups, we must distinguish between ugly actions, big talk and actual terrorism.”

As Tom Ravlic writes in our three-part series for Premium subscribers, Radical Thinking, extremism and radicalisation will remain hot topics for Australia’s public sector in 2023.

Part 1 of the series looks at how states and territories are looking to ban the swastika — recognised as a symbol of hate in the context of Nazi ideology — from public display.

Part 2 covers ASIO’s assessment of the potential for extremist violence and what groups remain a predominant threat in Australia.

Part 3 looks at the human toll of those who work in jobs that regularly exposes them to explicit or violent material. It includes details of a High Court case that reminds public sector employers of the need to look after staff who come into contact with distressing content and strategies to help them cope.

Premium subscribers can read Part 1 of the series here.