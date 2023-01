‘You’d have to be blind and illiterate’: Robodebt commissioner demolishes SES ignorance defence

Senior public servants who feigned ignorance over an avalanche of public complaints and negative media as the illegal robodebt fiasco hit thousands of unsuspecting people have been publicly slammed by commissioner Catherine Holmes for wilfully looking past glaring flaws and public harm, as the royal commission loses patience with increasingly implausible excuses from top bureaucrats.

In a day spent examining how leaders at the Department of Human Services (DHS) systematically buried and misclassified complaints, and then characterised robodebt victims who spoke out about the illegal scheme as participants in a negative media beat-up, it was present Services Australia deputy chief executive Christopher Birrer who drew the short straw of explaining the actions of his predecessors.

“For those in the senior executive band of DHS, you’d have to have been blind and illiterate not to be able to tell from the media what kinds of problems [you were experiencing],” Holmes put to Birrer as he attempted to explain how Centrelink’s complaints system has now been improved.