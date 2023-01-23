New ROGS data reveals Australia’s low income private renters are on the brink

The government’s services for housing and homelessness in Australia paints a dire picture of rental stress in the 2023 scorecard released by the Productivity Commission.

For health, education and employment — having a safe place to live is a major determinant of strong social and economic outcomes.

The Productivity Commission’s latest report on government services (ROGS) for the sector — assessing services across social housing, specialist homelessness services, and financial assistance — found that of the low-income households who are privately renting, 43.9% were at risk of being pushed into homelessness last financial year.

This same cohort also experienced rental stress (where more than 30% of gross income was spent on housing costs) despite receiving government payments via the commonwealth rent assistance (CRA) expenditure scheme.

“Of low income households that were CRA recipients at end June 2022, 71.9% would have experienced rental stress without CRA,” the productivity commission said.

“With CRA, 43.9% still experienced rental stress.”

Commenting on the new data, Marion Bennett from Mission Australia said cost-of-living pressures and “skyrocketing” rental stress were making things worse for those already struggling to get by in a market with few affordable homes to rent.

“It’s increasing the risk of homelessness for many people — some for the first time in their lives,” Bennett said.

“Australia’s situation is dire because there aren’t enough accommodation options for everyone who needs it. Securing an affordable rental has become a near-impossible feat, right across the country.”

Bennett added that support workers from her organisation in many cases could not help find safe accommodation for people in need because the housing stock was simply not available.

“When paid employment is not enough for many Australians to guarantee a safe and secure place to live, then it’s undeniable the rental market is at absolute breaking point.

“It means we’re going into 2023 with people and families still having to make tough decisions between paying for food, or bills, or transport, or the rent or to sacrifice other essentials,” she said.

The overarching goal of national services for the sector is accessible and affordable accommodation for all Australians.

The Productivity Commission ROGS process applied metrics to assess the equity, effectiveness and efficiency of both the government’s performance on service provision and outcomes. It also identified certain market factors impacting housing instability and homelessness.

Often the “complex mix” of factors impacting vulnerable people such as physical and mental health issues, disability, alcohol and other drug misuse, unemployment, relationship breakdown and family or domestic violence will see a greater risk of homelessness.

“Low income earners are particularly susceptible to housing instability as market factors lead to higher private housing prices,” the report said.

“When housing instability cannot be addressed through financial assistance, social housing and/or specialist homelessness services may be needed. Pathways through these closely intertwined service areas vary greatly, often intersecting with other service areas.”

A total of $5.9 billion ($1.7 billion from the federal government) was invested in the sector last financial year.

In 2021-22, spending on housing and homelessness services increased by 1.9% on the previous financial year.

The spending split on housing services and specialist homelessness services was $4.6 billion and $1.3 billion respectively.

Bennett, whose role at Mission Australia is ​’Practice, Evidence and Impact’ said the federal government needed to show the same kind of urgency to the twin crises of national housing and cost-of-living in the same way it dealt with high electricity prices using market intervention.

She said work to negotiate the next housing and homelessness funding agreement with the states and territories, and the development of the National Housing and Homelessness Plan required a bold commitment from the commonwealth.

“It’s clear we need far more long-term investment in social and affordable homes than existing commitments will generate — so that once and for all we can address the social and affordable home shortfall, long waiting lists and the resulting homelessness crisis,” Bennett said.

“We also need to make sure that we have a system in place that prevents homelessness from occurring in the first place, and works swiftly to help people if they do become homeless.”

Australians on low incomes who could access subsidised rent provided by a range of not-for-profit, non-government or government organisations, self-reported feeling more settled and better able to manage their money.

The Productivity Commission defined low-income households as those in the bottom 40% of gross household income.

As at 30 June 2022, the proportion of low-income social housing households in rental stress was 0.4% for public housing, 0.4% for state-owned and managed Indigenous housing (SOMIH) and 3.9% for community housing.

“Access to an affordable, safe and secure home is crucial for people to survive and thrive amid whatever challenges lay ahead,” Bennett said.

“This new report confirms this, with the majority of social housing respondents saying they experienced wellbeing, social connection and economic participation opportunities through living in social housing.”

The ROGS data showed that low income earners living in social housing in the Northern Territory (2.3%), faced the greatest rental stress as of June 30, followed by NSW (0.8%), Queensland (0.3%), Victoria (0.1%) and WA (0.1%). The national total was 0.4%, which was a slight improvement from the previous year (0.5%).

“Nationally in 2021 (where data are available), the majority of social housing respondents were satisfied with the overall service provided by their housing provider (71.9% for public housing, 64.5% for SOMIH, and 76.4% for community housing,” the Productivity Commission said.

