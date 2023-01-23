Queensland introduces new hate crime penalities

Individuals charged with hate crimes and serious vilification offences will face tougher penalties under law reforms flagged by the Queensland government.

The changes to the law are set to be introduced into parliament early this year. The draft bill follows recommendations by a report from the Legal Affairs and Safety Committee that recommended increasing the personal cost of hate crimes to offenders.

Attorney-general Shannon Fentiman said amendments to the law will also reflect the serious treatment these offences are given by the courts.

“We intend to amend several offences in the Queensland Statute Book to provide for circumstances of aggravation, increasing the maximum penalty where the offence is motivated by hatred or serious contempt for a member of a specified group,” Fentiman said.

“This is intended to support the courts’ treatment of these offences as more serious and therefore deserving of a more severe punishment. It also sends a clear message to the community that offending motivated by prejudice is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The draft legislation is also set to remove an existing obstacle to getting legal action under vilification laws off the ground.

“We will also amend the existing offence of serious racial, religious, sexuality or gender identity vilification in the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 by removing the existing requirement that a proceeding for this offence may not be commenced without the written consent of either myself or the Director of Public Prosecutions, relocating it to the Criminal Code and increasing the maximum penalty to three years imprisonment,” Fentiman said

The draft legislation is the result of community engagement by the attorney-general and other ministers during which members of affected communities provided feedback to the government on how to approach law reform in this area.

“I want members of our many and varied communities across Queensland to know that your safety and your sense of belonging is extremely important, and we are acting to protect it,” Fentiman said.

“We have already taken steps to work towards introducing new laws to make it a criminal offence to display hate symbols to invoke fear in others. This Government is committed to a Queensland that is harmonious, fair and inclusive, not one where individuals or groups are vilified based on their race, religion, language, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation or gender.”