Spy chief’s warning over possible terror threats in Australia

A threat assessment released by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) late last year acknowledged a change in the terror climate, dropping the danger level from ‘probable’ to ‘possible’.

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess said the ‘probable’ threat level was set when Islamic State was created and Australians travelled to the Middle East to support and fight for the caliphate.