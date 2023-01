Robodebt sceptic details his AAT removal after criticism

One of Australia’s foremost authorities on administrative and welfare law has told the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme he was not reappointed as a member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal after ruling against the Department of Human Services’ dodgy debt claims and repeatedly calling out the illegality of how money supposedly owed was artificially construed.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Terry Carney AO, now Emeritus Professor at the University of Sydney, told the royal commission how, as a member of the AAT making determinations on appeals lodged by welfare recipients over debt claims against them, he found calculations to be illegal, inaccurate and mathematically deficient.

Carney’s evidence is a pivotal point for the royal commission, and the fate of many bureaucrats, because it puts into public evidence how decisions made by independent administrative review officers found the construction of debts alleged against welfare recipients to be fundamentally defective at the first hurdle.