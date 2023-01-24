Backing ‘truth, treaty and voice’ means really hearing First Nations perspectives

For many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, January 26 cannot ever be a day of celebration, but the community’s experience of systemic racism, child protection and youth justice issues, and deaths in custody demand listening to hard truths which go far beyond the Australia Day debate.

If the persistently unequal outcomes for First Nations Australians compared to non-Indigenous Australians across education, employment, health and wellbeing, justice, safety, housing, land and waters don’t move you to tears or fits of rage, take a moment to consider the weariness Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people must feel about the sunk time they have spent battling the system for hundreds of years.

These two had a pretty clear message for the PM and other politicians today where federal and state politicians meet with Central Australian community groups to discuss crime concerns pic.twitter.com/ldWMkqngIR — Sarah Collard (@Sarah_Collard_) January 24, 2023

From one perspective, this year Australia Day marks 235 years since British military forces invaded Gadigal land.

Gunditjmara man Tyson Lovett-Murray from south-west Victoria says he sees systemic racism “everywhere” in Australia.

“There’s not much truth-telling that comes from the settlers when it comes to history and all that sort of stuff. You see all that stuff around town,” Murray-Lovett said.

“The local council had this exhibition of the Henty family — one of the invaders or colonisers that first came to south-west Victoria. Our small community got together and expressed our concerns about the way they were glorifying these colonisers.”

Lovett-Murray shared his views as part of a special panel hosted by VALS this week in the lead-up to ‘Invasion Day’.

The long history of colonisation has also impacted Murray-Lovett’s family, with small pockets of land being returned to Gunditjmara people from the time they were kicked off their mission in the 1950s.

But he said the fight for Native Title in the late 1990s, which came after years of persistent advocacy through the ‘80s, only saw the land returned to Gunditjmara people in 2007.

“That in itself is problematic but it’s been a long journey,” Murray-Lovett said.

“You just see this extraction culture from settler society,” he added, noting underfunded government agencies relied on limited monitoring and evaluation to achieve outcomes.

This so-called ‘extraction culture’ approach to social administration meant important sustainability issues affecting the environment have little regard for caring for Country, he argued. Murray-Lovett observed that state management tended to be informed by testing nature to see how much could be taken away before something bad happened rather than from a genuine conservation starting point.

“One of my key projects at the moment is to do a voluntary program for short-fin gills and fish biodiversity at one specific Gunditjmara waterway.

“We’re working with the state and there’s agencies that are underfunded, and happy to see more research done, but in regards to short-fin gills in Victoria they only monitor from the catches,” he said.

“They’ve taken from the system and they’ve not known whether it’s sustainable or not, which is a cultural principle of our community to do things in a sustainable way.”

"Being out there on country with mob, looking after country and being involved in decision-making on country." @TysGunditj discusses being connected to country as an important way to reverse colonisation during our #InvasionDay webinar — Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (@thevalsmob) January 24, 2023

Writer Nayuka Gorrie, who is a Gunai/Kurnai, Gunditjmara, Wiradjuri and Yorta Yorta person, highlighted what they saw as a relationship between child safety and criminalisation. Limitations they described as “weird” in residential care circumstances, like locking food away, showed how “carceral logic” influenced the way First Nations children in state care were being treated.

Incarceration is a "form of displacement" – @NayukaGorrie — Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (@thevalsmob) January 24, 2023

Gorrie also pointed to the example of the system response to a child in care being responsible for property damage, such as putting a hole in wall, which in ordinary circumstances would be dealt with family discipline but in a care setting led to a department reporting the incident to the police so that it can be dealt with by insurance companies.

“[The state approach to Indigenous children] is a very clear criminalising of events that we put our kids through,” Gorrie said.

“When kids behave like kids, particularly when they’re stolen from their families, ‘normal kid behaviour’ or responses to this violence from the state becomes criminalised.

“Warrants will be put out if they abscond, or if they take off. This speaks to the kinship care experience, but also our kids in resi[dential] care are at such risk of being criminalised if they do ‘normal kid stuff’ that if you did in the home would just be dealt with in the family,” they said.

Aboriginal Legal Service CEO Nerita Waight added her organisation had seen an increase in the criminalisation of conduct that was even more negligible, such as spilt milk.

“That really puts children on that criminalisation pathway, and then start talking about the sentencing hierarchy quite quickly, and we’re talking about periods of remand, and periods of a sentence and the ultimate pathway often, unfortunately, is to adult prison.

“That’s why we’ve seen the prison rates almost doubled over the last 10 years in Victoria alone. And where initiatives are put in place to decriminalise children in residential care, those frameworks aren’t applied, there’s no reporting or oversight or meaningfully implemented,” Waight said.

January 26 is a Day of Mourning. After 235 years of colonisation, injustice and violence against First Nations people continues through deaths in custody, incarceration, child removal and desecration of Country. pic.twitter.com/oxuX9oxSs3 — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) January 24, 2023

Reflecting on the impact of Tanya Day’s inquest, and the eventual commitment from the Victorian government to repeal its public intoxication laws, Gorrie said the way the family mobilised and filled out the Coroner’s Court should be examined by Indigenous activists for future advocacy.

Day died in 2017 after sustaining a serious head injury in a Victorian police cell. She was 55 years old.

“[The Day family’s] relentless, uncompromising nature, I think that’s played a huge role. They knew what they wanted, they stuck to it the whole time. As someone interested in communication, they were so impressive in the face of the Colonial and death admin that they were forced to go through,” Gorrie said.

The same kind of mass coordination shone through in the campaign that followed Veronica Nelson’s death in custody in 2020.

“Cynically, I think governments like easy-wins — particularly in coronial processes the internal side of things from the departments and the government are often looking for someone or something to pin the failure on, when it is often a systemic failure,” Gorrie added.

Sissy Eileen Austin, a member of the First People’s Assembly of Victoria, said as a community member she observed the Day family’s strength in fighting for justice and also grieving for a beloved mother.

“April Day got up at every single rally. People had their clipboards; signing; there was massive [support] on every element of the campaign. It was so strategically organised and all bases covered,” Austin said.

“We as a community could feel […] that they were fighting for justice for Tanya Day but they were also fighting for us, for the lives of the generations to come. We knew that and that was clear in the messaging — it was a fight to ensure that [death in custody] doesn’t happen again around those specific circumstances,” she said.

READ MORE:

AEC adjusts First Nations people’s enrolment process to encourage participation