Disinformation campaign launches ahead of NSW election

As Australia’s most populous state gears up for its election in March, the NSW Electoral Commission is running a campaign to inform voters about misinformation.

The ‘Stop and Consider’ campaign echoes the campaign the NSW Electoral Commission’s federal counterpart, the AEC, ran during the federal election last year.

The campaign, set to run across both digital and print, encourages voters to “check the source” of voting information they come across.

Three factors should be considered: whether it’s from a reliable source such as an accredited media outlet, whether the information is current, and whether it is a scam.

The agency is responsible for running the state’s election on 25 March.

“It provides reliable information on the electoral process and can investigate the authorisation of electoral communications,” the commission said on its website.

“We will correct all disinformation raised with us related to the electoral process.”

As part of its efforts to combat misinformation, the commission has published a disinformation register to combat any false claims being made. Included in the register will be any action taken by the commission.

One such claim was that unvaccinated people cannot vote in person. In response, the commission said voting is compulsory for all enrolled NSW residents.

“You do not need to be vaccinated to vote in person at a voting centre,” the commission stated.

The NSW Electoral Commission then used its social media profiles to spread the correct information.

The commission’s website notes it is not responsible for regulating truth in political advertising.

The topic has been debated at a federal level, with federal agencies not wishing to touch it.

At a federal level, the AEC’s Tom Rogers told an inquiry into the 2022 federal election that weighing in on truth in political debates would erode the agency’s neutrality.

The commissioner also told a later public hearing polling place staff experienced “bizarre behaviour” for the first time last election, including recording and shouting at staff.

