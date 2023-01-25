Mandarins honoured on Australia Day 2023

A number of outstanding public servants have been recognised among a list of 1,047 Australians, ranging from 37 to 102 years of age, for their services to the community.

The 2023 Australia Day honour roll includes the likes of Federal Court chief justice James Allsop AC, WA governor John Dawson AC, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute chief scientist Professor Melissa Little AC, and gender equality advocate Margaret Reynolds AC, all recognised as a Companion of the Order of Australia. This honour is awarded for the highest degree of service to Australia or humanity at large.

Companion of the Order of Australia (AC)

Chief justice Allsop from NSW was recognised for his services to the judiciary and the law. He was appointed to head the Federal Court in 2013 and has been a member of the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges Association since 2019.

WA’s 34th governor, John Dawson, who served as the state’s police commissioner from 2017-2022, was also honoured for his eminent service to public administration through law enforcement roles, as well as reconciliation. Dawson served as the inaugural CEO of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission from 2016-2017 and is a former director of the Australian Institute of Criminology.

Professor Melissa Little was also named in the highest category of honours for her service to medical research through pioneering contributions to regenerative therapies for kidney disease. The CEO of Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Stem Cell Medicine — reNEW (affiliated with the University of Copenhagen) was a senior principal research fellow with the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) from 2014 to 2022. She is also chair of the expert advisory panel for the Australian Stem Cell Therapies Mission with the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF).

Margaret Reynolds, a former federal parliamentarian and Queensland senator (1983-1999) and Townsville City Council councillor (1979-1983), was also recognised in the Australia Day honours for her eminent service to social justice, gender equality and Indigenous rights and to local government and the community. She was a foundation member of the Women’s Electoral Lobby with the Australian Labor Party in Townsville and has authored four books on politics and women over the years. Between 1999 and 2005, Reynolds chaired the Commonwealth Human Rights International Advisory Committee, and she presently serves as the Australian national president of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Service in the shadow of a global pandemic

A number of hard-working public servants were also listed in a special group of Australians recognised for their contributions to the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 honour roll, which this year includes the man appointed coordinator general of Operation COVID Shield, lieutenant general John Frewen AO, has been made a permanent fixture of the awards and will continue in the years to come.

Vicki Manning (pictured) was also recognised on the COVID list for her role in leading the NSW Health Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 known as SHEOC. Manning was awarded a public service medal (PSM) for “outstanding public service” and “leadership” during the state’s pandemic response efforts.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Manning said a tight-knit team with clear goals and a good sense of their strengths made working in the dynamic and heightened operating environment of the pandemic possible.

“As a manager, I think you have to learn early on that you can’t do everything — you need to be collaborative, and to do that, you need to make sure that team has [the capability],” Manning said.

“You can’t do it all yourself, and it’s about making sure that your management team understands how you work, and you need to know what your limitations are.”

Manning oversaw the NSW government’s setting up of more than 450 COVID-19 testing clinics, the issue of more than 14,000 public health order exemptions for various components of the air, maritime and border restrictions, and support for more than 387,000 airport arrivals to connect with transport, hotel and health services.

Achieving this required effective high-level collaboration with agencies at all levels (local, state and federal government), Manning said, and sticking to protocol in an otherwise unknown environment.

“There are some things you can control, there are others that you can’t — so it was about drawing on all those relationships with people that you knew. There was some standardisation across the state which [also] helped,” Manning said.

“You have to be clear and concise in what you’re wanting from other [stakeholders] — it’s agreeing a way forward, and then making it very clear that people understand what their roles and responsibilities are.”

The NSW Health leader said she was proud and humbled to be recognised in the Australia Day honours, especially since it meant a vote of confidence from her team.

“You really couldn’t ask for more: somebody saying to you that you’re doing a good job, and I’m very proud to be able to say that I have received this award,” she said.

Governor-general David Hurley released a statement on Wednesday evening congratulating all those who were recognised across three categories in the Australia Day honours list.

“The recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level and are, quite simply, inspiring,” Hurley said.

“They go above and beyond, are from all over the country, and contribute every day in every way imaginable.

“These are the people who see us through good times and bad. They’re the first to show up and the last to leave.”

In the General Division of the Order of Australia six ACs, 47 AOs, 177 AMs and 506 OAMs were conferred.

The 2023 honours list also included 30 recipients of awards in the Military Division of the Order of Australia, 217 Meritorious awards (which include public service medals for federal, state, territory and local government employees), and 64 Distinguished and Conspicuous awards.

The G-G noted it was encouraging to see the diversity of recipients in the Order of Australia category.

This year, 48% of the 736 award recipients in the General Division of the Order of Australia were women (354). A total of 45% of these honours were also given to Australians for service to local communities.

“Each recipient has something in common — someone nominated them,” Hurley said.

“The order belongs to each of us and we each have a part to play. The only way a person can be recognised is for someone to nominate them.”

Hurley encouraged the 2023 Australians who have been recognised to put aside their humility and know just how much they are valued.

“They’re almost always humble to a fault,” he said.

“Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today’s honours list.”

Office of the Order of Australia (AO)

The following public servants were among those Australians awarded for their distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or to humanity at large:

Dr Michelle Allan, former member of the Prime Minister’s 2019 Deregulation Taskforce and Innovation Science Australia non-executive director (2013-2018), for her distinguished service to the agricultural, food production and business sectors, and to tertiary education.

Monash University’s Emeritus Professor Warwick Anderson, Global Biodata Coalition chair and former NHMRC CEO (2006-2015), for his distinguished service to health and medical research organisations, and to professional associations.

Glenys Beauchamp, former federal secretary of Health (2017-2020), the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (2013-2017), and Regional Australia, Local Government, Arts and Sport (2010-2013), for her distinguished service to public administration, particularly innovative health reform, industry and science policy, and program delivery. Beauchamp was also previously president of IPAA ACT.

Professor Michael Berndt, former NHMRC senior principal research fellow (1994-2006), for his distinguished service to medical research in the field of haematology, to tertiary education, and to the promotion of science.

ANU’s Distinguished Professor Matthew Colless, former director of the Anglo-Australian Observatory (2004-2010) and ARC board member (2016-2017), for his distinguished service to scientific research, particularly to astronomy and astrophysics, and to professional societies.

Professor Claire Collins, Hunter Medical Research Institute food and nutrition program director and NHMRC senior research fellow, for her distinguished service to nutritional health and dietetics research and communication, and to scientific organisations.

Professor Steven Collins, Australian National Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Registry director and NHMRC chief investigator, for his distinguished service to medical and health science research, particularly in the field of prion disease.

Professor Mark Cook, director of St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne clinical neuroscience department and ARC and NHMRC chief investigator, for his distinguished service to neurological medicine and research through contributions to the treatment of epilepsy.

Dr John Craven, former director of the Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority (2011-2016) and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (2002-2009), for his distinguished service to food biosecurity and environmental safety, to veterinary science research, and to the dairy industry.

Katrina Fanning, head of the secretariat for Coalition of Peaks on Closing the Gap, for her distinguished service to the Indigenous community through education and health initiatives, and to sport.

Michael Fuller, former NSW Police Commissioner and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission board member (2017-2022), for his distinguished service to law enforcement as Commissioner of Police in New South Wales, and to criminal intelligence governance.

Robin Gehling, former principal marine surveyor for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (2013-2019) and delegate for the UN’s International Maritime Organization (1988-2010), for his distinguished service to the maritime transport and safety industries, and to naval architecture.

Pru Goward, former NSW MP (2007-2019) and federal sex discrimination commissioner (2001-2006), for her distinguished service to the people and Parliament of New South Wales, and to women’s affairs.

Dr Francis Gurry, Word Intellectual Property Organization director general (2008-2020), for his distinguished service to intellectual property law and research, and to tertiary education.

Jane Hemstritch, former deputy chair of the National Library of Australia (2017-2019), for her distinguished service to the community through medical research administration, the arts, and business roles.

Gregory Hood, former chief commissioner and CEO of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, for his distinguished service to the national transportation and aviation industries, and to the not-for-profit sector.

The University of Queensland’s Professor David Hume, a former director of the Australian Research Council Special Centre for Functional and Applied Genomics (2001-2007), for his distinguished service to biological science, particularly molecular biology, and to tertiary education.

Peter Jennings, Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) executive director (2012-2022) and former senior advisor to the prime minister of strategic policy (2002-2003), for his distinguished service to the development of strategic and international policy, and to public affairs.

Christopher Johnson, former Urban Taskforce Australia CEO (2011-2019), for his distinguished service to urban design and architecture, to planning reform and compliance, and to the community.

Merran Kelsall, former Taxi Services Commissioner (2013-2016) and Public Transport Ombud (2004-2012), for her distinguished service to the financial accounting sector, to professional organisations, and to the community.

Carol Kidu, a former community development minister in Papua New Guinea turned Australian high school teacher, for her distinguished service to human rights, to community development, and to international relations.

Professor Susan Kurrle, a former medical senior advisor to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety (2019-202), for her distinguished service to medicine as a geriatrician, and to research into dementia and cognitive function.

Supreme Court of Victoria justice Emilios Kyrou for his distinguished service to the judiciary and to the law, to professional associations, and to the community.

UTS’s Distinguished Professor Jie Lu, ARC first chief investigator and College of Experts member, for distinguished service to engineering and computer science, particularly through the research and development of artificial intelligence

UTS’s Emeritus Professor Jill McKeough, former ALRC commissioner in charge of the Review into Copyright Law (2012-2013) and former ARC expert assessor of international standing, for her distinguished service to intellectual property law, to tertiary education, to law reform, and to professional organisations.

Emeritus Professor Alexander (Jack) McLean, NHMRC principal research fellow and Road Accident Research Unit director (1981-2003), for his distinguished service to road safety research, particularly to the causes and prevention of motor vehicle accidents.

Thomas Mollenkopf, International Water Association president and Australian Water Partnership Expert Review Panel member, for his distinguished service to business, particularly through the essential services industry, and to the community.

William Muirhead, South Australia’s agent-general for the state government in the United Kingdom from 2007-2021, for his distinguished service to the business sector, to the community of South Australia, and to international relations.

Dr Anthony Press, former Australian commissioner at the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (1998-2008), chair of the Antarctic Treaty Committee for Environmental Protection (2002-2006) and Australian Antarctic Division Director (1998-2009), for his distinguished service to the environment, particularly to the preservation of the Antarctic and Kakadu.

The University of Melbourne’s Emeritus Professor Ian Ramsay, acting president of the Takeovers Panel as needed from 2003-2012 and chair of Treasury’s review into the financial system’s external dispute resolution and complaints framework (2016-2017), for his distinguished service to the law, to regulatory bodies, to tertiary education, and to law reform.

Dr Anne Tonkin, Medical Board of Australia chair, a former TGA external evaluator and Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee member (2001-2004), for her distinguished service to medical professional regulation, to tertiary education, and to clinical pharmacology.

Dr Helen Tope, Planet Futures director and a former acting manager with the Victorian Environment Protection Authority, for her distinguished service to environmental protection, particularly of the ozone layer, through leadership, research and policy development.

Professor Heddy Zola, NHMRC chief investigator and former scientific advisory board member for the Cell Bank Australia (2010-2013), for his distinguished service to medical research, particularly immunology and immunopathology, and to professional associations.

Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

The following public servants were among those honoured with an AM award for service in a particular locality or field of activity or to a particular group:

Lucinda Barry, CEO of the Australian Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Authority, for her significant service to public health policy in executive roles, and to medicine.

Dr Sonya Bennett, Department of Health deputy chief medical officer, for her significant service to public health in leadership roles.

Juliet Brown, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation board member and chair of the audit committee, for her significant service to the insurance and superannuation industries.

Dr Sally Bryant, former wildlife scientist with the Tasmanian Department of Primary Industry, Water and Environment (1989-2002), for her significant service to wildlife and land conservation in the state.

Jennifer Collins, former Department of Veterans’ Affairs deputy commissioner (NSW and ACT) (2004-2017), for her significant service to veterans and their families and to nursing.

Associate Professor John Dearin, executive medical director for Lithgow District Hospital, for significant service to medicine, and to community health in Lithgow.

Dr Jennifer Delima, a director of the Addiction and Clinical Forensic Medicine, and the Sexual Assault Referral Centre for the Central Australia Health Service, for her significant service to rural and remote medicine.

Dr Geoffrey Dobb, a former chair of the Australian Organ and Tissue Authority Advisory Council (2015-2016) and head of Royal Perth Hospital’s intensive care unit, for his significant service to intensive care medicine, and to professional associations.

Associate Professor Peter Downie, a chief registrar at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne and executive member of Australian Children’s Cancer trials, for his significant service to paediatric oncology, to teaching, and to research.

Belinda Duarte, former Aboriginal outreach state manager for the Equal Opportunity Commission Victoria (1999 -2001) and current director for the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee (Victoria), for her significant service to the Indigenous community, and to sports administration.

Emeritus Professor Stephen Duckett, former Department of Human Services and Health secretary (1994-1996), for his significant service to public health policy and management, and to tertiary education.

Professor Patricia Dudgeon, a former commissioner for the Australian National Mental Health Commission (2012-2017) and current project director with the Centre of Best Practice in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention, for her significant service to Indigenous mental health and wellbeing, and to education.

Helen Edwards, director of the South Australian Tourism Commission, for her significant service to the tourism industry in South Australia.

Dr Kirstin Ferguson, former ABC deputy chair (2018-2020), for her significant service to business, and to gender equality.

Professor Elizabeth Fernandez, an executive board member of the International Society for Child Well-Being Indicator and former Australian Research Council expert assessor, for her significant service to education, to social justice, and to professional associations.

Dominique Fisher, former Australia Post director (2014-2017) and former chair for the Victorian government’s innovation expert panel (2015-2018), for her significant service in a range of roles and organisations.

Patrick Flannigan, Melbourne and Olympic Parks chair and former NBN Australia director (2013-2019) for his significant service to sports administration, and to corporate governance.

The late Stephen Gregg, former chair of Tourism and Events Queensland (2012-2015), for his significant service to the Queensland tourism industry in leadership roles.

Dr Trina Gregory, a former member of the Australian Digital Health Agency’s technical working group on pathology and program steering group on diagnostic imaging (2017-2019) for her significant service to general practice medicine.

Distinguished Professor Lyn Griffiths, director of QUT’s ​​Centre for Genomics and Personalised Health and former Australian Research Council Industrial Transformation Research Program SAC chair (2020-2022), for her significant service to genetics, and to research into neurological disorders.

Mary Lyttle (honorary), former Elder Rights advocacy CEO (1991-2017) and Aged Care Standards and Accreditation Agency board member (2003-2006), for her significant service to aged care, and to community health.

Geraldine Harwood, former NDIS audit, risk and finance committee member and Tasmanian representative board member (2013-2016), for significant service to youth, and to the disability sector.

Judge Kate Hawkins, who was a magistrate for 20 years until her appointment to the County Court of Victoria in 2021, for her significant service to the law, and to judicial education.

Griffith University’s Professor Emeritus Debra Henly, former National Science and Technology Council member (2019-2022), for her significant service to education administration, and to science.

Professor David Hensher, ​founding director of the University of Sydney’s Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies and Infrastructure Australia advisor​, for his significant service to transport, and to supply chain management.

Timothy Hess, director of Wild Fisheries and Aquaculture Sectors, Tasmanian Seafood Industry Council for Primary Industries and former secretary of Regional Development Australia (Tasmania) (2013-2018), for his significant service to aquaculture, and to the community of Tasmania.

Catherine Hunt, former Creative Australia advisory group member (2009) and Screen Queensland board director, for her significant service to the arts and cultural sector, and to women.

Susan Hunt, Word Association of Zoos and Aquariums president and former member of the WA Public Sector Commission’s centre for public sector excellence, for her significant service to animal welfare, and to public administration. Hunt also served as the CEO of Lotterywest and Healthway from 2019-2021.

Suzanne Hunt, Regional Arts Victoria board chair, for her significant service to the arts, particularly live performance, and to community health.

Dr Betsy Jackes, former Queensland state botanist (1973-2000), for her significant service to botany, to conservation, and to tertiary education.

Peter Johnson, former Queensland National Parks and Wildlife Service chief ranger with the Department of Environment and Science (1975-2005), for his service to conservation and the environment, particularly to macropods.

Professor Brian Kelly, University of Newcastle Research & Innovation Pro Vice-Chancellor and former ​​National Palliative Care Referral Guidelines advisory group member, for his significant service to medical education, and to professional organisations.

Professor Kiaran Kirk, ANU college of science dean and former NHMRC chief investigator and project grant review panel chair, for his significant service to science education and research, and to professional organisations.

Dr Mark Leedham, former NT branch president of the Australian Dental Association and consultant to the NR coroner, ​​for his significant service to dental medicine, and to professional organisations.

Dr Michael Levitt, former WA chief medical officer (2018-2021) and consultant medical director for WA Country Health Service, for his significant service to medical administration, and to professional associations.

Rodney Lewis, former principal legal advisor to Timor-Leste’s minister of finance (2007-2009) and former Privacy Committee of New South Wales member (1992-1995), for his significant service to the law, to business, and to the community.

Dr Stephen Locarnini, from the Peter Doherty Institute and director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Virus Reference and Research, for his significant service to medicine as a virologist, and to medical research

Dr Elizabeth Lording (McDonald), Victorian Law Commission Advisory Committee on Medical Cannabis member (2015), for her significant service to medicine, particularly to Multiple Sclerosis rehabilitation and research.

Monash University’s Emeritus Professor Paul McMenamin, a former NHMRC chief investigator and grant reviewer, for his significant service to tertiary medical education.

Dr Sadhana Mahajani, who was involved in the establishment of the first community health centre in Darwin in 1974, for her significant service to aged care, and to community health.

Dr Donald Markwell, former senior advisor to the federal attorney-general (2015-2017) and minister for education on higher education matters (2013-2015), for his significant service to education in a range of roles.

Paul Maytom, former mayor of Leeton Shire Council (2002-207 and 2008-2021), for his significant service to local government, and to the community of Leeton.

Sarah Merridew, former director of the Tasmanian Water and Sewerage Corporation (2013-2015), director of MyState Ltd (2009-2017), the Tasmanian Raily Pty Ltd (2009-2017) and TasNetworks Pty Ltd (2019), for her significant service to corporate governance, and to the Tasmanian community.

Leanne Miller, Ministerial Aboriginal Women’s Leadership Project chair (2021) and board member of the Victorian Women’s Benevolent Trust, for her significant service to women’s affairs, and to the Indigenous community.

Professor Helen Milroy, Perth Children’s Hospital child and adolescent psychiatrist and former commissioner for the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse (2013-2017), for her significant service to public health, and to the Indigenous community.

Joanne Muller, National Covid-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce consumer panel member, for her significant service to youth, to community health, and to the law.

Dr Heather Nancarrow, former Domestic Violence Prevention Unit director for the Queensland Department of Communities (1994-2002) and inaugural CEO for Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (2014-2021), for her significant service to education, and to the safety of women.

Monash University’s Emeritus Professor Pauline Nestor, senior vice-provost and vice-provost (research) from 2014-2018 and Australian Research Council general assessor as well as a foundation board member for the Victorian Regulations and Qualifications Authority (2007-2012), for her significant service to tertiary education and research.

The late Emeritus Professor Peter Noonan, former chair of the federal Review of Australian Qualifications Framework (2019-2020) and member of the federal higher education panel (2017), for significant service to education in a range of roles.

Emeritus Professor Barry Nurcombe, former Child and Adolescent Psychiatry advisor to the Queensland Department of Health’s mental health branch (1996-2001) and consultant to the Department of Families’ adoptions committee (2000-2005), for his significant service to medicine as a psychiatrist, and to tertiary education.

Dr Lisa O’Brien, The Smith Family CEO (2011-2021) and former chair of the Australian Charities Fund charity task force, for her significant service to the community, particularly through social welfare organisations.

Mary Patetsos, National Aged Care Advisory Council member and SBS community advisory committee member, for her significant service to multicultural affairs, and to aged care through board positions.

Susan Pearce, NSW Health secretary and COVID-19 crisis cabinet member, for her significant service to public health administration and governance.

Warlpiri Elder Bess Price, former NT minister for local government and community services (2013-2016) and a former member of the Alice Springs Town Council Traditional Owner ranger patrol (2021), for her significant service to the Parliament of the Northern Territory, and to the Indigenous community.

Professor Gail Risbridger, head of Monash University’s prostate cancer research program in the department of anatomy and NHMRC senior principal research fellow, for her significant service to medical research and administration, and to education.

Dr Amanda Rischbieth, chair of the National Blood Authority and South Australian Public Health Council member (2012-2016), for her significant service to public health administration and governance.

Angela Ryder, a former recipient of the Department of Indigenous Affairs’ public sector employee award and deputy chair of the WA Aboriginal Leadership Institute (WAALI), for her significant service to the Aboriginal communities of Western Australia.

The Venerable Canon Professor Peter Sandeman, strategic advice director for the South Australia Housing Authority and former Anglicare SA CEO (2012-2020), for his service to the Anglican Church of Australia, and to the community of South Australia.

Stephen Scudamore, vice chair (and former chair) of the Western Australian Museum, for his significant service to business and commerce, and to the mining and resources sector.

Mary Seefried, Queensland’s former parliamentary librarian (2002-2012), for her significant service to equestrian sports.

Robbie Sefton, former National Australia Day Council deputy chair (2014-2021) and board member for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Smarter Regions CRC, CRC for High Performance Soils, and Watertrust Australia, for his significant service to agribusiness, and to the community in a range of roles.

Dr Roger Sexton, former Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (2010-2013) and Medical Director, Doctors’ Health Northern Territory (2016-2021), for his significant service to medical practitioners through health initiatives, and to professional associations.

Dr Gary Shiels, a former acting commissioner of the NSW Land and Environment Court (2020-2022) and previous director of planning and community development for Leichhardt Council (1984-1988), for his significant service to town planning, and to the community.

South Australian District Court judge Rauf Soulio, who was a founding member of the Judicial Council on Cultural Diversity in 2015 and a member of the National Aged Care Reform Implementation Council (2012-2014), for his significant service to multicultural affairs, to the judiciary, and to the community.

The University of South Australia’s Professor Barbara Spears, who led a Cyberbullying, Sexting and the Law project as the chief investigator for the state minister for education in 2014-2015 and sat on the advisory board of the National Centre Against Bullying (2010-2017), for her significant service to tertiary education, to research, and to youth.

Professor Emiratis Diane Speed, who has sat on the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency’s panel of experts since 2013, for her significant service to tertiary education, and to the Anglican Church of Australia.

Dr Michael Stafford-Bennett, a former member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) working groups and the United Nations Environment Program Technical and Economic Advisory Panel for the Montreal Protocol, for his significant service to the refrigeration industry, and to the environment.

Professor Katharine Steinbeck, who has held a number of expert roles with NSW Health including as a Children Youth Health and Wellbeing Advisory Group member and with the Agency for Clinical Innovation’s transition care in adolescents with chronic illness and disability network (2010-2019), for her significant service to adolescent medicine through a range of roles.

Eadley Stoney, former chair of the Victorian Government Tourism Committee (1996-1999) and VicForests board member (2011-2017), for his significant service to the community, and to the Parliament of Victoria.

Professor Edward Strivens, who has performed a number of expert advisory roles for the Queensland Department of Health and is an NHMRC chief investigator and grant reviewer, for his significant service to geriatric medicine, and to professional organisations.

John Stubbs, a former Therapeutics Goods Administration committee member (2003-2006) and of the Medical Council of New South Wales, for his significant service to community health, particularly to people with cancer.

Retired Court of Appeal justice Pamela Tate, who served as Victoria’s solicitor-general from 2001-2010 and has been a director of the Australian Academy of Law since 2021, for her significant service to the judiciary, to the law, and to legal education.

Charles Templeman, former CEO of Alcohol and other Drugs Council of Australia (2007-2014) and director-general of Emergency Management Australia (2000-2006), for his significant service to community health administration and governance. Templeman was previously a long-time public servant with the Department of Defence (1968-2002).

The University of Melbourne’s Professor Bruce Thompson, a former NHMRC peer reviewer, and member of the Assigners Academy as well as the Grant Review Panel, for his significant service to respiratory medicine, and to tertiary medical education.

The University of Sydney’s Professor Emeritus John Thomson, a former scientist working in the genetics section of the CSIRO’s division of plant industry (1974-1979) and an honorary research associate at the National Herbarium of NSW (1990-2019), for his significant service to botanical science and research, and to tertiary education.

Sally Torr, for her significant service to healthcare administration, and to the community of western New South Wales.

Jeanette Ward, a former board director of Eastern Health in Victoria (2008-2013), for her significant service to the community through a range of organisations.

Deborah Willcox, NSW Health deputy secretary, for her significant service to health administration, and to the community.

Dalene Wray, who is a member of the Telstra Regional Advisory Council and consulted with the Queensland Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment on a number of working groups and committees, for her significant service to the organic beef industry, and to professional organisations.

Dr Alfred Zerfas, who has a long career with UNICEF working as a technical consultant on nutrition in India, Pakistan, Africa and the Middle East, for his significant service to international community health and nutrition as an epidemiologist.

The University of Queensland’s Emeritus Professor Jenny Ziviani, a former NHMRC review panel member and expert advisor to Queensland Health, for her significant service to occupational therapy, and to medical tertiary education.

Public Service Medal (PSM) – Federal

Lisiane Macleod, Services Australia

Chloe Burns, Department of Health

Jodie Cassar, Department of Social Services

Dr Amanda Craig, Therapeutic Goods Administration

Andrea Faulkner, Australia’s Embassy in Myanmar (DFAT)

Sonje Franklin, Consular and Crisis Management Division (DFAT)

Louise Ganter, Office of Parliamentary Counsel

Bryan Hodge, Bureau of Meteorology

Andrew Jaggers, Department of Finance

Sarah Johnson, National Disability Insurance Scheme

Sarah Norris, Office of Health Protection and Australian National Audit Office

Javier Ribalta, Services Australia

Jane Urquhart, Department of Industry, Science and Resources

Andrea Wallace-Green, Department of Social Services

Public Service Medal (PSM) – NSW

Janet Bingham, Bathurst Regional Council

Gail Connolly, Georges River Council

Dayne Cooper, Government House Sydney

Margaret Crawford, NSW Auditor-General

Mark Harris, Auburn North Public School

James McTavish, NSW Cross-Border Commissioner and NSW Town Water Supply Coordinator (2019-2021)

Vicki Manning, State Health Emergency Operations Centre (SHEOC) COVID-19

Natalie Marsic, NSW Police Force

Wayne O’Connor, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), Fisheries

The late David Pearce, NSW Health

Elizabeth Stockell, Service NSW

Meghanne Wellard, Department of Education

Matthew West, NSW Public Service Commission

Public Service Medal (PSM) – Victoria

Tony Layh, Corrections Victoria, Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria

Janice Lim, Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria

Simon Phemister, Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions

Kate Rattigan, Department of Education and Training

Jennifer Roberts, Corrections Victoria, Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria

Lisa Scholes, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing

James Whelan, Parks Victoria

Public Service Medal (PSM) – Queensland

Donald Bletchly, Transport Network Security and Resilience, Department of Transport and Main Roads

Duncan Kerslake, Office of Commonwealth Games and Advance Queensland innovation agenda

Elton Miller, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries

Claire O’Connor, Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy

Toni Power, Queensland Coordinator-General

Kenneth Timms, Etheridge Shire Council

Public Service Medal (PSM) – Western Australia

Wanita Bartholomeusz, WA Police Force

Rebecca Brown, WA Department of Premier & Cabinet

David Eaton, Small Business Commissioner

Christopher Field, Ombud Western Australia

Susan Kiely, WA COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Sharyn O’Neill, WA State Recovery Controller

Amanda Pickerell, WA Department of Premier & Cabinet

Leanne Potter, Department of Education

Emily Roper, WA Department of Premier & Cabinet

David Russell-Weisz, Department of Health

Public Service Medal (PSM) – South Australia

Lisa Cavanagh, City of Playford

Donna Dunbar, City of Charles Sturt

Brenton Keen, SAFECOM

Sandra Mantell, SA Ambulance Service

Public Service Medal (PSM) – Tasmania

Commissioner Donna Adams, Tasmania Police

Mandy Denby, Tasmanian State Control Centre

Craig Limkin, Tasmanian Department of Premier and Cabinet

Dale Webster, Department of Health

Public Service Medal (PSM) – Australian Capital Territory

Dr Kerryn Coleman, ACT Health Directorate

Lisa Croke, Coordinator General, Whole of Government COVID-19 response

Vanessa Dal Molin, ACT Health Directorate

Deborah Efthymiades, ACT Education Directorate

Jessie Holberton, Canberra Health Services

Dr Anne Jenkins, ACT Health Directorate

Patricia Johnson, Public Information Coordination Centre

Dr Vanessa Johnston, ACT Deputy Chief Health Officer

Toby Keene, ACT Health Directorate

Dr Ian Marr, Canberra Health Services

Andrew Murphy, Canberra Health Services

Catherine O’Neill, Canberra Health Services

Tamerra Rogers, Deputy Public Information Coordinator

Dr Sally Singleton, ACT Health Directorate

Katherine Wakefield, Canberra Health Services

Public Service Medal (PSM) – Northern Territory

Gabrielle Brown, Centre for National Resilience

Catherine Weber, Department of Treasury and Finance