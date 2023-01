When watching violent or distressing material is just part of the job

This article is Part 3 of The Mandarin’s special three-part series for Premium subscribers on extremism, “Radical Thinking”. Part 1 looks at governments’ battle to ban symbols of hate. Part 2 examines ASIO’s role in protecting Australians.

Intelligence and law enforcement agencies are full of people who read, listen to and watch material produced by extremists. They need to decipher their meanings and explain them to colleagues.

Their work involves studying propaganda advocating violence against individuals or groups with detailed ‘how to’ sections, photographs and videos of beheadings and other atrocities and video lectures from leaders designed to reinforce beliefs and recruit adherents.