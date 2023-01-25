Bryan Hodge: BoM radar guru gonged for world-leading weather smarts

When literally millions of Australians check their daily weather forecast on their Bureau of Meteorology app and then flick to the rain radar to see if they are going cop a shower or storm, they have Bryan Hodge PSM’s team to thank.

As BoM’s general manager, Observing Systems and Operations as well as its chief engineer, Hodge is the person responsible for ensuring critical meteorological is accurately collected through a battery of sensors, weather stations and radars scattered across populated and remote regions of Australia’s vast continental expanse as well as the Pacific.

Weather forecasts used to be daily, with occasional pertinent updates. These days, weather data is updated in real-time, with sensors and radars providing a persistent as-it-happens picture that lets pilots and mariners navigate around danger (and washing to come off the line before showers start).

What’s less known is that Australia is up there with global superpowers when it comes to its radar networks, with massive, integrated and highly advanced coverage despite a comparatively small population that Hodge is responsible for keeping running and advancing, a job he clearly loves.

He started work as a radar technician, and he still is a radar technician, but the advances and innovations along the way have been huge, one of the reasons Hodge has been awarded the public service medal for his substantial and very tangible contribution.

And his journey started in Antarctica.

Baptism of ice

“I started my career almost after I’d come out of training to Antarctica support the weather program down there and that was as a radar technician and as a weather observer, a dual role,” Hodge said.

“Basically, the radars we had down there, they were tracking balloons to get the winds off them. Over time, the technology was upgraded to what you would see with today’s modern radar service.

Hodge said he did a “whole bunch of remote postings”, one of the things that drew him to the job. That exposure to remoteness helped him understand what was needed for things to work, persistently and reliably in remote locations “and how we would actually build our networks” and then expand them nationally to serve the public.

“All of that technology is what we use to build up our automatic weather stations networks our radar networks. Thousands and thousands of sites.” Some 35 years after he started out as a humble tech, Hodge is now running a huge network that not only persistently innovates but becoming more resilient and sustainable at every step.

The challenge with big or extreme weather is that while it’s common to lose power, the last thing you want is losing weather visibility, so solar and batteries (including Redflow) are increasingly part of the mix.

Many radars in NSW now operate at around 80% or above self-generation and Hodge said there’s now the know-how to get to 100%.

“It’s working. We’re really happy with it, so we’re rolling it out to the network,” Hodge said, adding the kicker is the big increase in uptime.

“You don’t run out of diesel in a day and a half”.

Communicating with effect

One of the less appreciated influences of the BoM is its voice in communications infrastructure, especially machine-to-machine (M2M) data that pumps data through the weather network. Basic weather data is fairly skinny in comms parlance (low bandwidth and bit rate) but coverage matters.

Hodge said BoM has been working for years with carriers and satellite providers to come up with products that empower networks, including being a forerunner in the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) that’s now coming along in leaps and bounds.

“It’s a good time to be building these networks, the next generation of networks.”

Hodge said while he’s a techie at heart, what inspires him to keep pushing boundaries is how to harness new developments to improve the services the BoM provides, and through that people’s lives.

It’s not a short cycle either, with improvements in operations lasting 10 to 15 years.

“Technology for technology’s sake is not what gives me a kick. [It’s] when it turns into a benefit for the Australian public, a benefit for the customer, a benefit for industry and it helps people make decisions.”