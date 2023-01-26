Push to review government use of private accounting firms and major political donors amid PwC scandal

Greens senator Barbara Pocock has called for a government review of private consulting firms following revelations that a former partner from a so-called ‘Big 4’ consulting firm leaked confidential information from a government consultation process.

Pocock said the symbiosis between government and these consultant firms “rip the heart out of the public service”, attracting talent from the APS, who were then contracted to do government work such as policy analysis and program implementation “for hugely inflated fees […] that could and should be done much more efficiently by a robust public sector”.

“These big companies are poaching some of our best and brightest public servants,” Pocock said.

She added that government employees serving the national interest would be more inclined to act ethically and without conflicts.

Earlier this week, The Mandarin reported that Peter Collins had shared confidential information after Treasury consulted PwC about new rules to prevent multi-national tax avoidance. He had done so without commonwealth approval and after signing confidentiality agreements signed in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Collins has been reprimanded by the Tax Practitioners Board and his licence has been suspended for adverse integrity findings.

Senator Pocock warned the practice of governments sharing information about reigning in tax avoidance with people who behaved unethically was akin to “putting the fox in charge of the henhouse”.

“What confidence can taxpayers have that conflicts of interest like these are not widespread?” Pocock asked.

“These companies, PwC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG, are raking in hundreds of millions of dollars each year doing work that should be done by the public sector, and without appropriate assurances about ethical behaviour.”

‘Big 4’ firms PwC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG collectively won government contracts worth more than $300 million and are among the biggest political donors to both Labor and the Coalition.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was “absolutely furious and absolutely ropeable” about Collins’ breach revelations.

“There is no consultation without trust and we want to be able to consult in a meaningful way when changes to the tax system are in prospect, and the actions that we’ve seen alleged and reported cut across that,” Chalmers said.

“This is a shocking breach of trust, an appalling breach of trust. As a government that wants to be consultative where we can, this puts that sort of consultation at risk, and so it puts the quality of economic and policy decision-making at risk as well.”

The Greens are reminding the Labor government about their pledges to cut commonwealth spending on contracts provided by ‘external labour’ by $3 billion over four years from 2022-23.

“We need to rebuild the capability of the public service and we need a thorough review of conflict of interest and ethical behaviour processes across the consulting sector where government work is underway,” Pocock said.

The senator said it was difficult to measure the government’s actual total spend on ‘Big 4’ providers and hold them to account. She recently put a question on notice to the Department of Finance about cuts to consultant spending but was told cuts to this type of spending could not be disaggregated from other categories included under ‘external labour’.

“In this case, an employee has clearly misused information that they have become privy to in the process of consultation on sensitive government policies,” Pocock said.

“[Collins’] example of conflict of interest and dishonesty may be the tip of an unethical iceberg which the public deserves to know about — and it must be investigated and its wider prevalence prevented.”

