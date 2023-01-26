Movers & Shakers: Monitors to oversee council CEO appointment

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Kaylene Zakharoff moved from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet to become deputy commissioner at the Department of Home Affairs.

Band 2

Four people were appointed division heads at the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water:

Jason Mundy

Katrina Maguire

Kirsty Gowans

Matthew Dadswell

At the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Cristina Hutchison was promoted to first assistant secretary.

Band 1

Tara Williams was promoted at the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations to assistant secretary — safety net.

At the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, Kristy-Lee Coker moved to that department from the Department of Industry, Science and Resources to take up the role of general counsel, advisings, commercial and legislation.

The Australian Electoral Commission promoted Natasha Sandrett to assistant commissioner, delivery and support.

Monitors to oversee Geelong Council CEO appointment

In an unusual move, monitors will be appointed to oversee the appointment of a new Geelong Council CEO.

The chief municipal inspector is currently investigating the City of Greater Geelong and the CEO appointment process and has raised concerns about the latter.

Victorian minister for local government Melissa Horne said it was imperative councils represent the communities they serve.

“We expect councils to maintain a standard of good governance and this process of installing two monitors is about ensuring that it occurs at the City of Greater Geelong,” Horne said in a statement.

The two monitors are yet to be named, with the government saying it will outline their terms at a later date.

Previous CEO Martin Cutter resigned in September last year, with Kaarine Phyland acting as CEO in the interim.

MoAD new director

Stephanie Bull was appointed by the government as director of the Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD).

Bull’s previous role was deputy director at the National Museum of Australia.

Arts minister Tony Burke said strong leadership was critical to safeguard national cultural institutions.

“Stephanie has been exceptional during her time at the National Museum of Australia, and I know she will bring that same energy and expertise to this role,” Burke said.

“The Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House is essential to preserving our rich political history for future generations.

“I’m looking forward to working with Stephanie to do just that.”

Bull starts her five-year term on 22 February.

Outgoing ACCC deputy chair thanked

Delia Rickard, who finished up a decade as deputy chair at the ACCC on 26 January, was thanked for her work by assistant treasurer Stephen Jones.

“No one has done more to educate consumers and business owners about protecting themselves from fraudsters,” Jones said in a statement.

“In the process, she prevented the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Her role at the ACCC was the culmination of three decades of devoted and dogged service to make the world a safer, better place for Australian consumers.”

As previously mentioned in Movers & Shakers, Rickard will be replaced by Catriona Lowe.

Forensic Services Queensland’s new interim advisory board

Two retired judges will co-chair a new interim advisory board for Forensic Services Queensland.

Julie Dick and Walter Sofronoff have been appointed to the positions by the government as it looks to implement the recommendations of the commission into forensic DNA testing.

Queensland health minister Y’vette D’Ath said the advisory board would provide accountability, transparency, and governance.

“Mr Sofronoff KC, who conducted the Commission of Inquiry into Forensic DNA Testing in Queensland, has an intimate understanding of the issues and the steps that need to be taken to restore integrity and transparency to Queensland’s forensic services,” the minister said.

“Ms Dick SC has more than 50 years of service in law, including more than 20 years as a District Court judge, a former Childrens Court of Queensland President and Acting Supreme Court judge,” she continued.

D’Ath added she had “every confidence” the pair would ensure forensic DNA services in the state were operating at the highest standard.

The rest of the interim board is yet to be appointed.

These appointments have come about after Professor Linzi Wilson-Wilde was named interim CEO of Forensic Science.

Seven spots available at ATAGI

Expressions of interest have opened for the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to fill seven vacancies.

Health and Aged Care said they were looking for people who were either a clinical professional, researcher, service delivery expert or consumer expert.

The positions commence on 1 July 2023, with a deadline of 22 February 2023 to apply.

The group took a prominent role during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it advised the government on best practices for vaccines against the disease.

New CEO sails into Southern Port Authority

Keith Wilks will take over from the retiring CEO of the Southern Ports Authority Steve Lewis on 1 May 2023.

Wilks’ prior role was chief operating officer at the authority, having been in that position since January 2020.

WA ports minister Rita Saffioti congratulated Wilks on his appointment.

“Mr Wilks brings valuable operational experience in leading complex port operations and proven strategic and leadership skills to the role,” the minister said.

“Mr Wilks’ considerable expertise positions him well to lead Southern Ports Authority during this period of sustained growth, which also includes a record $59 million asset renewal program that will build and create future opportunities for Western Australia.

“Southern Ports Authority has a vital role in gearing our state for trade and investment and I look forward to working closely with Mr Wilks to realise this potential.”

Saffioti also thanked outgoing CEO Lewis for his time in the position.

New judge at WA District Court

Mark Ritter was appointed judge of the Direct Court of Western Australia, effective from 1 February 2023.

Ritter was previously acting president of the WA Industrial Relations Commission and conducted a ministerial review of WA’s industrial relations system in 2017 and 2018.

WA attorney general John Quigley said Ritter was highly regarded by the legal profession.

“His extensive experience as a barrister on Federal Court, Fair Work Commission and WA Industrial Relations Commission matters makes him eminently equipped to preside over the District Court’s heavy caseload,” the minister said.

“In the area of criminal law, Mr Ritter has acted as both defence and prosecution counsel in complex trials.

“He has also made significant contributions to education and mentoring in the legal field.”

Former DVA director to lead mental health organisation

Carolyn Nikoloski was appointed CEO of not-for-profit Mental Health Australia.

According to her LinkedIn, Nikoloski was assistant director, service development at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs from 2004 to 2007.

Since leaving the public service, her career has been focused on mental health organisations. Her previous role was chief strategy officer at Beyond Blue.

Nikoloski said she was honoured to be joining.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the organisation’s work to navigate the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic as we now enter what is essentially a mental health pandemic,” she said.

“The sector is under considerable strain following historic underinvestment, with many mental health professionals being forced to close their books to new clients. The sad and concerning reality of this capacity crisis is that waiting lists are far too long for far too many Australians who are desperately seeking and needing help.”