CPSU says ACT wage rises should go further

A pay rise for some ACT government workers has been criticised by the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU).

The ACT’s general service officers (GSO) and the ACT branch of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) have negotiated a deal with the government where wages will increase from $50,925 to $68,266.

The 34% pay increase is targeted at the lowest-paid GSOs, while other GSOs will receive an annual increase between 8 and 12%.

CFMEU ACT secretary Zach Smith said the deal was a testament to the “courage and determination” of GSOs.

“Without GSOs, Canberra would disintegrate into chaos. They do tough and often dirty jobs to make this city liveable for the rest of us. When over 500 of them downed tools and marched on Parliament in December, I think that made everyone sit up and take notice,” Smith said.

“I also want to thank the ACT Government for being consultative and responsive,” he continued.

“When we started this campaign, the government was very quick to acknowledge there was a problem, and we have appreciated the negotiations we have had with them.”

However, the CPSU has said the ACT government should extend the wage increase to all its workers.

CPSU Acting ACT regional secretary Brenton Higgins said although the pay rise was welcome to those getting it, every worker in Canberra deserved one too.

Higgins said it was unreasonable, giving all of Canberra workers are feeling the cost of living pressures, to only give a small portion of workers a pay rise.

“The chief minister has moved on decent pay increases for some low-paid public sector workers, but it is vital that he now delivers for the rest of the public service in line with his public commitment to offer pay rises that at least match CPI,” Higgins said in a statement.

“If Andrew Barr isn’t prepared to honour that commitment, then the CPSU has a hard choice to make, which will likely include industrial action.

“If he thinks his job is done when it comes to pay, he is sorely mistaken.”

An ACT government spokesperson said the government was committed to delivering “fair pay outcomes for our entire workforce, with a particular emphasis on raising wages of our lowest paid employees”.

“The government’s pay offers made to GSOs and other ACT Government employees includes fixed dollar amount payments. These fixed dollar amount payments deliver a higher, overall percentage increase for lower paid workers,” the spokesperson told The Mandarin.

“The government is continuing to negotiate with employee representatives on the various Enterprise Bargaining Agreements the ACT Government has with our workforce.”

