Riordan rolls up sleeves for heavy lifting of APS workplace relations bargaining taskforce

Could this be the beginning of the end for pay fragmentation in the APS?

Peter Riordan, the man charged with leading bargaining for common terms and conditions across the public service, wants input from federal government employees. The information collected until Friday, 3 February 2023, will inform a policy on service-wide bargaining.

In an open letter on Friday, the APS deputy commissioner invited people to complete a staff survey about which employment conditions matter most to them, as well as what conditions they want to be standardised across the bureaucracy.

“I want to ensure that all APS employees have the opportunity to contribute to the development of this very important process,” Riordan said.

“The survey is anonymous and will take you less than five minutes to complete.”

The Mandarin was shown a copy of the survey, which invited public servants to pick their top five priorities from a list including: workplace flexibility, leave entitlements, pay and pay scales, mobility, flex time, TOIL, health and wellbeing, career progression, superannuation, hours of work, allowances and reimbursements, overtime, dispute resolution, performance management, and Christmas shut down period arrangements.

The survey also asked respondents to select five of these areas they believed should be standardised for all APS workers.

Shortly after the new Labor government was voted into power last year, minister for the public service Katy Gallagher made clear she wanted the APS to be a model employer. This included establishing common terms of employment and harmonising the pay fragmentation for public servants of equivalent classification at different government agencies.

By the government’s own admission, the path to dealing with the APS fragmented pay will be a complex task. And, while negotiations are underway, interim arrangements gave all commonwealth public sector employees a 3% pay increase in October 2022.

Non-APS staff employed by the commonwealth will be subject to separate negotiations with people engaged under the Public Service Act 1999 (or APS employees).

Last November, more than 21 focus groups and briefing sessions were held by APS chief negotiations and the Chief Operating Officers committee, as well as department and agency heads.

The APS deputy commissioner also advised consultation with agencies and unions was underway, with a consultation on the draft principles finalised with APS agencies and public sector unions on 21 November.

The six settled principles of the bargaining, which have now been endorsed by the minister, are to ensure:

the APS be a model employer;

a unified commonwealth public service;

mobility, attraction and retention;

administrative efficiency;

fairness and equity; and

sustainability

Riordan is a former NSW public servant and has held various senior roles across procurement, law, finance and FOI. After leaving the state department of education in mid-2020, he worked as a contract consultant for Zscaler for two years.

“More information on our consultation to date is available on the APS bargaining website,” the open letter read.

