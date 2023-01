‘Nobody wanted to give her bad news’: EL2s blow lid on iron grip of robodebt’s SES masters

A principal lawyer at the Department of Social Services who sought external legal advice to check whether income averaging used to generate robdebts was lawful only to have the advice buried by her masters has detailed the top-level controls and strict hierarchy that allowed the illegal scheme to fester.

Giving evidence to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme hearing on Friday, former departmental principal lawyer Anna Fredericks, who held roles at both the Department of Human (DHS) and Department of Social Services (DSS), told the royal commission of the internal departmental culture surrounding the scheme.

The royal commission is probing what lawyers at the two government departments knew, and did, in relation to robodebt’s unlawfulness, and how the scheme’s glaring illegality was essentially ignored by senior bureaucrats after being sold into cabinet as a billion-dollar savings measure.