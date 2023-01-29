New app uses CSIRO data to forecast Australia’s 2050 temperatures

Temperatures are set to rise across 99% of 15,000 locations in Australia, posing a serious risk to alpine regions, according to the MyClimate 2050 mobile app projection tool, which measures what increases will occur over the next 27 years.

By 2050, the Thredbo area in the NSW Snowy Mountains will have a longer and hotter winter in store, with temperature increases of 4.8°C in the next few decades.

And Sydney’s western suburbs, urban areas like Penrith are set to experience 86 additional days of temperatures higher than 30°C.

MyClimate 2050 has been designed for educational purposes and was launched by the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) last week. Users of the mobile app can search their suburb or town by postcode to check what the average temperature increase for their local area will be by 2050.

The tool was developed by ANU’s Associate Professor Geoff Hinchcliffe using CSIRO projections data, and estimated some areas would heat up by between 4° and 4.8°C, meaning the majority of places will lose the winter season entirely.

“The tool aims to give people a personal and localised appreciation of climate ideas that are typically considered at global scales can be difficult to comprehend,” Hinchcliffe said.

“It’s a form of storytelling, a way to bring climate data into an everyday context and remind people of the urgent need to act.”

Ever wanted to know how climate change has impacted your postcode? 🤔 Introducing the MyClimate2050 tool! 🥁 In seconds you’ll be able to explore 2050 climate projections for over four thousand Australian locations. Check it out below🌏👇https://t.co/YQEUZXf01w pic.twitter.com/4psWorWOnc — Australian Conservation Foundation (@AusConservation) January 26, 2023

The app’s release comes as the design of the Labor government’s climate policy to achieve net zero by 2050 is finalised. The policy will feature reforms to the safeguard mechanism to reduce emissions limits or ‘baselines’ predictably and gradually. A consultation on the proposed policy design will remain open until 24 February.

Gavan McFadzean, a climate change program manager for ACF, said it was important to hold polluters to account with a mechanism that ruled out new coal and gas projects.

“We can’t continue on this path. Burning more coal, oil and gas will lead to more severe droughts, bushfires, floods, storms and rising sea levels,” he said.

McFadzean added the tool showed that more “unbearably hot summers” were in store if Australia continued to pollute “like there was no tomorrow”.

“Hotter summers mean more deaths from heatstroke, more houses destroyed in bushfires and more koalas and other wildlife dying from thirst and incineration.

“Our climate future is shaped by what we do today, so we need to quickly shift away from burning coal and gas, ramp up renewable energy use and protect and restore nature,” he said.

The ACF predicts the impact of projected temperature increases and winterless seasonal cycles will be devastating for Alpine regions in particular.

