Diplomatic shake-up continues with new South Africa high commissioner

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong has appointed Tegan Brink as Australia’s high commissioner to South Africa.

Additionally, Brink’s appointment will cover six more countries in the region: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Namibia.

An experienced diplomat, Brink’s most recent position was assistant secretary, strategic investment branch at DFAT.

It’s not the first overseas appointment for her, having previously worked in New York as deputy head of mission for the Australian Permanent Mission to the UN.

Brink was also chef de cabinet to the UN General Assembly president from August 2020 to June 2021.

Got my second shot! 💉 🦠 Feeling grateful & relieved. The science that got us here in record time is pretty extraordinary. 👏 Kudos to the scientists 👩🏼‍🔬 🧑🏽‍🔬 & the public health investments that supported them. Now we just need to vaccinate the world. 🌏 #Vaccines4All pic.twitter.com/QTKBV8e96P — Tegan Brink (@tegan_brink) April 19, 2021

The public servant has had stints in the Australian Permanent Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Advisory Centre on WTO Law in Geneva.

In a statement, Wong said Australia and South Africa had a strong economic partnership.

“South Africa is Australia’s leading trade and investment partner in Africa and more than 200,000 Australian residents were born in South Africa,” the minister said.

“We maintain a substantial dialogue across a wide range of areas including cooperation on science and research, as well as Indian Ocean and Antarctic issues.

“South Africa is a valued partner in the United Nations (UN) and other international fora including the G20, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Commonwealth of Nations.”

Wong also thanked outgoing high commissioner Gita Kamath, who had been in the role since 2019.

The appointment comes after the slew of diplomatic appointments at the end of last year.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd was named US ambassador to Australia, while eight other appointments were made.

Amongst the postings was the appointment of Australia’s first ambassador for human rights, Bronte Moules, and the appointment of ambassador for gender equality Stephanie Copus-Campbell.

More recently, DFAT’s Justin Hayhurst was named ambassador to Japan over the new year period.

