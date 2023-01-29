Calls for feedback on new ‘child-focused’ draft Family Law Act

Proposed laws to simplify the process for families separating and to create safer circumstances for children are now open for consultation.

The reforms will transform the approach to custody arrangements, with six simple ‘best interests’ factors to help courts settle on the best parenting arrangements for each child.

Under the current regime family law judges deciding custody arrangements must consider two primary factors and thirteen additional factors; and be guided by four objects, five principles and one presumption.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said the amendments placed the best interests of children at the centre of the family law system.

“These long overdue proposed reforms replace the often confusing law around parenting arrangements with a simpler child-focused framework that will guide parents who can agree on their own post-separation parenting arrangements,” the A-G said in a statement on Monday.

“It will also streamline the process for courts who determine the minority of parenting disputes where agreement has not been reached.”

Dreyfus added recent inquiries had found the provisions for ‘equal shared parental responsibility’ were widely misunderstood. This complexity tended to draw out time in court and conflict between parties.

“The draft legislation repeals these provisions, making clear that the best interests of children are paramount,” he said.

Other proposed changes include a requirement that when Independent Children’s Lawyers (ICLs) are appointed they meet with children, more powers for the courts to protect parties from lengthy, adversarial litigation, as well as simpler compliance and enforcement provisions for child-related orders.

Judges will also have more discretion to appoint an ICL in matters under the Hague Convention where Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction arise.

The reforms proposed in the draft Family Law Act Bill 2023 include recommendations to address the family law system made by the Australian Law Reform Commission in 2019 and some elements of the government response to the 2021 Joint Select Committee on Australia’s Family Law System.

The A-G said two dozen reviews of Australia’s family law regime had been undertaken during the period in which the Coalition was in power, in which time “hundreds of recommendations” were ignored.

“Extensive court delays, protracted litigation, inaccessible support services and inadequate protection for people at risk of family violence are just some of the issues that have dogged the family law system for many years,” Dreyfus said.

“The [federal] government will be acting this year to legislate a simpler and safer Family Law Act for families and their children.”

Feedback on the consultation paper to improve the drafting and implementation of the reforms will be accepted until 27 February.