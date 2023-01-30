Bruinsma on building back better after a disaster

There have been 46 disaster events since the “wake-up call” of Black Summer, the 2019-20 bushfire season.

Having worked at the National Bushfire Recovery Agency during that period, Rina Bruinsma said what attracted her to her new role was its intersection with climate change and people.

“I’m very excited about trying to make a positive difference,” she said.

Bruinsma started as deputy co-ordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) a week before the end of year break, telling The Mandarin she was keen to understand how to reduce risk before a disaster strikes.

“The ultimate vision is that Australians feel safe, prepared, and ready for what might come and when the disaster hits, all levels of government work seamlessly to empower communities,” the public servant said.

“I’m really keen to start looking at preparing that strategic roadmap that is looking 10 years into the future that says: how do we make the best possible investments now to reduce that future risk and impact?”

With a $38 billion cost per year to the Australian economy, per a 2021 Deloitte Access Economics report, reduction of that cost is front of mind for Bruinsma.

In figuring out what infrastructure is needed for Australia to respond better after a natural disaster, Bruinsma said the work of NEMA will be grounded in evidence and data learning.

Included in the data aspect is how to share data not only between federal, state, and territory governments, but also with data from the private sector such as insurance companies.

Bruinsma added a better feedback loop is needed on how money is spent.

“Rather than jumping to the next disaster, as we’re constantly doing,” Bruinsma said, “We really need to loop back and, through evaluation and monitoring, find out whether or not that money made a difference.

“The various iterations of NEMA in the past — we’ve had the NDRA, we’ve had the National Recovery and Resilience Agency, we’ve had EMA, we haven’t had that real focus yet on answering the question: did the money make a difference?”

NEMA was formed out of machinery-of-government changes in September 2022, out of a merger between the National Recovery and Resilience Agency and Emergency Management Australia.

Bruinsma, who joined the organisation after these changes, said she was “pleasantly surprised” at the optimism and collegiality within the new agency.

“I have to take my hat off to [coordinator-general] Brendan Moon,” Bruinsma said.

“He’s a great leader and he’s got great experience in integrity. He’s really inspiring everyone to lean into complexity, to engage with difficult situations and scenarios.”

Leaning into complexity is an essential mindset, as dealing with the aftermath of a disaster amplifies complexities within communities.

“It will highlight existing social issues, domestic violence, disadvantage, homelessness,” Bruinsma said.

“One of the things that we’re very conscious of in NEMA, which I love, is that it isn’t our role isn’t just about rebuilding what was there before, but recognising that there’s an opportunity to improve all aspects of community life.

“When we’re investing, we’re making sure that no one’s left behind. We’re making sure that all voices are heard.”

The new deputy coordinator was impressed by the lack of “navel gazing” at her new agency, with work still to be done on merging processes across the two entities.

The “beauty of the MoG” for Bruinsma is how efficient it made disaster response, recovery, and preparedness.

“We move right through from that initial emergency response seamlessly into recovery while, at the same time, looking towards the future and building resilience for the future,” Bruinsma said.

“Previously, having those two functions of response and recovery separated, whilst we had governance arrangements that joined it together, […] the handover is much easier and much more streamlined.”

The dedication NEMA has to its values, however, should not come at the expense of the mental health of staff.

“I need to remind myself that overworking is not actually a virtue and you shouldn’t be patted on the back for that,” the public servant said.

“I’m learning to, in addition to being passionate about my work, also putting aside time to re-energise and to invest in the things in my own personal life that really matter.”

At an agency like NEMA, where there are periods of high intensity as disaster strikes, Bruinsma felt it is important staff are encouraged to take breaks when they can.

Going for long walks with her 70-kilo great dane Molly helps Bruinsma feel refreshed.

READ MORE:

Auckland floods: We need a ‘sponge city’ to avoid future disasters