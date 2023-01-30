Creative Australia established under federal cultural policy revamp

The federal government has announced four new federal bodies and a focus on First Nations in its new, wide-ranging five-year cultural policy.

Under the Revive strategy, the Australia Council of the Arts has been renamed Creative Australia. Creative Australia will now be the government’s principal arts investment and advisory body.

Its governing body will continue as the Australia Council.

Creative Australia will receive $286 million over four years to assist with its establishment, and an additional $200 million over four years to modernise the Australia Council.

A Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts spokesperson told The Mandarin the establishment funding includes money for new programs and grants, partnerships, policy development and staffing.

Four new federal bodies have also been established within Creative Australia.

Two bodies will support specific areas in the creative industries: Music Australia for the music industry, and Writers Australia for writers and illustrators.

Arts minister Tony Burke added the two would operate in “a strategic way in a commercial world”.

Included in Writers Australia’s remit will be the establishment of a national poet laureate and choosing of the winners of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

Another new body will target harassment and discrimination in the creative sector, called the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces.

The fourth body will be a yet-to-be-named First Nations-led body to support First Nations people in creative industries.

“Further planning to establish these four bodies will be undertaken in the first half of 2023 to work through and finalise details for the new bodies before they come into effect,” a departmental spokesperson said.

Speaking at the launch of the policy, Burke said the bodies would be “highly autonomous”.

“What all of this adds up to is a strategic shift,” the minister said.

“We’re giving Creative Australia the resources that the Australia Council had been robbed of and also providing new structures to deliver First Nations autonomy for First Nations work, protections for arts workers, the capacity to provide strategic direction for contemporary music and writers and one organization that will now interact with the whole of the sector.

“Funded, philanthropic, and commercial — all there together in Creative Australia.”

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette said the new policy recognised the “real value of the arts and creative industries”.

“As we transform to become Creative Australia, we will forge even stronger connections with the public, private and commercial sectors,” Colette said in a statement.

“This will enable us to connect Australian stories with audiences and build the marketplace for those stories to be shared on a national and international scale, enhancing our reputation, and bringing our rich culture to the world.”

Colette was a member of the Natural Cultural Policy Advisory Group which provided advice to Burke.

The minister added that every three years there will be a State of Culture report, similar to the State of the Environment report.

An Australian content quota for international streaming companies (think Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+) will be introduced, similar to obligations already in place for television content.

Funding has been increased to the Regional Arts Fund of $8.5 million while $5 million has been allocated to an Arts and Disability Associated Plan.

Further inclusions in the Revive strategy targeted at First Nations people include:

$13.4 million for legislation targeted at reducing First Nations “fake art”

$11 million for a First Nations Languages Policy Partnership between governments and First Nations representatives

A First Nations creative workforce strategy

A National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs and an Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Perth

The media and entertainment union, Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA), welcomed the new arts policy.

MEAA federal president Simon Collins said the policy was the most comprehensive creative policy from the federal government in more than a decade.

“Of course, one policy does not erase the neglect of the sector over a long period. And the success of this policy will depend on how it is implemented, including how arts funding is allocated in the future,” Collins said in a statement.

“But this is an important milestone in delivering confidence to arts workers that they are valued and respected by the government and the community and MEAA is keen to play a constructive role in delivering on the promise of this policy.”

