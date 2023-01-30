Government action on Public Interest Disclosure must be more ambitious, experts say

Legal advocates have ramped up calls for whistleblower protections for federal public servants ahead of the release of the 2022 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.

Representatives from the Human Rights Law Centre (HRLC), Griffith University’s Centre for Governance & Public Policy and Transparency International Australia argue it is time for comprehensive reform of laws protecting APS.

Last November, the group made a joint submission to a senate committee calling for an ambitious vision to overhaul commonwealth laws and strengthen whistleblower protections.

The submission told the inquiry into the Public Interest Disclosure (PID) Amendment (Review) Bill 2022 that without a transparent, whole-of-government process to reset the PID, Australia’s standing on whistleblower protections would continue to lag internationally.

The inquiry was the first “largely technical phase” of proposed government reforms to the PID Act but only dealt in full with one of 21 reform areas, and four areas in part.

Griffith University’s Professor A J Brown urged the government to also ensure the whistleblower protections were extended to include parliamentary staff, as recommended by the ‘Set the standard’ review.

“Unfortunately this seems to be another gap left open by the present bill, which undermines the historic establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC),” Brown said, adding there were also no protections in instances where public servants who reported corruption about parliamentarians or their staff to their agency.

While the advocates supported the Bill in principle, the Transparency International Australia board member said outstanding technical issues showed it was important the government to adopt a holistic rather than piecemeal approach to PID reforms.

“We are particularly concerned that narrowing the scope of the PID Act by excluding purely personal employment grievances, although desirable in principle, will be extremely problematic under the proposed drafting.

“There is a real risk, for example, that the proposed provision will exclude targets or witnesses of workplace sexual harassment from the protections if they speak up about their experiences. That must be fixed,” Brown said.

The 12-step roadmap to strengthen protections for whistleblowers and empower more people to speak out was shared with the senate inquiry last year. It canvasses measures for effective administration and enforcement; best practice protections; and workable thresholds and limitations.

HRLC senior lawyer Kieran Pender said the government’s patchy effort to deal with all the issues raised in the roadmap were the reason many problems with the PID regime remained.

“The amendments will only have their desired effect if substantial further reform is undertaken to address critical underlying issues,” Pender said.

