Firefighters leaving workforce at eight-year high

New government services data (ROGS) has revealed Australia’s firefighter services are ageing and leaving the workforce.

The productivity commission’s latest ROGS report on emergency services for fire and other events has revealed the attrition rate (firefighters leaving the workforce) was at an eight-year high.

Additionally, the age of the firefighters raises concerns about workforce sustainability as these workers approach retirement age.

“A low or decreasing proportion of the workforce in younger age groups and/or a high or increasing proportion of the workforce in older age groups suggest potential workforce sustainability problems as older age workers enter retirement,” the productivity commission said.

“High and increasing levels of staff attrition also suggest potential workforce sustainability problems.”

The national attrition rate for 2021-22 was 6.6%, up from 5.0% in 2019-20.

The full-time equivalent (FTE) national attrition rate was 1.9% excluding Victoria.

The top four jurisdictions with the highest attrition rate in 2021-22 were Victoria (7.8%), NSW (7.1%), and NT and Queensland were tied for third (5.9%).

The lowest attrition rates were in ACT (3.3%), Tasmania (4.4%), and Western Australia (4.9%).

Meanwhile, the national percentage of the firefighter workforce under 50 was 64.4% in 2021-22. This number is down from 2014-15’s 67.9%.

In other words, 35.6% of firefighters were over 50 in 2021-22, up from 32.1% in 2014-15.

Breaking down the data by state and territory, Tasmania had the highest percentage of older firefighters. Out of its 344 headcount, 112 (32.6%) were between 50 and 59.

NT was the jurisdiction with the highest proportion of firefighters between the ages of 30 and 39 — 83 firefighters out of 220 (37.7%).

Response times, the measure used by the Productivity Commission to assess emergency services accessibility and responsiveness, was 5.8 to 9.4 minutes including call-taking time in 2021-22 for 50% of the first firefighters on the scene.

For major cities, the jurisdiction with the largest increase in response times including call time was the ACT: from 6.9 minutes in 2020-21 to 7.5 minutes in 2021-22, or an increase of 0.6 minutes.

Within the same category, the jurisdiction with the largest decrease was Victoria: from 6.5 minutes in 2020-21 to 5.8 minutes in 2021-22, or a decrease of 0.7 minutes.

