Robodebt top lawyer roasted over ‘the vibe’

When it comes to finding the culpability of those behind robodebt, the exchange that may yet collar that present and former leadership at the former Department of Human Services (DHS), now called Services Australia, the crucial exchange was short and almost agreeable.

“It depends on what ‘every possible means’ actually means,” former DHS chief counsel Annette Musolino, now chief operating officer of the same but re-branded agency, told the royal commission as she was pursued as to how the unlawful shakedown slipped through the legal safety net.

“They are not technical words capable of definition.”