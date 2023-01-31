People fleeing violence have more choice with Australia’s expanded leave entitlement

New federal measures mean those escaping violent situations have more options to protect their personal safety without having to compromise on wages lost to time away from work.

All full-time, part-time and casual employees in Australia can access 10 days’ family and domestic family violence (FDV) leave from 1 February.

Employment and workplace relations minister Tony Burke issued a joint statement with social services minister Amanda Rishworth on Wednesday, describing the changes as life-saving.

“Workers should never have to choose between their safety and wages,” Burke said.

“The measure will allow victims of family violence to take time off work without losing income and without losing their jobs.”

According to government data, more than two-thirds of FDV victim-survivors are in paid work. And the economic impact caused by the disruption of FDV is costing employers up to $2 billion a year.

Of those people who have experienced physical or sexual violence, 95% have reported a man as the perpetrator, while one in four Australian women have experienced intimate partner violence since the age of 15.

Employers of small businesses will not need to implement the leave changes until 1 August, meaning workers of companies with fewer than 15 employees cannot access the entitlement for another six months.

“Employers have an increasingly important role here. The connection with work, the payment of wages, is really important in keeping stability in the lives of those experiencing violence when they are attempting to leave a domestic violence situation,” Rishworth said.

The policy is expected to apply to an estimated seven million employees who work for large and medium businesses across the nation, and the government has also made funding DV-alert training for workplaces available.

Victim-survivors looking to escape a violent situation can also seek help by accessing an Escaping Violence Payment, the homes security audit and risk assessment service known as Keeping Women Safe in their Homes (KWSITH), and by calling the 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Rishworth said the revamped leave entitlement regime was a component of other support services and measures to help keep victim-survivors safe.

“For a long time, we’ve assumed family and domestic violence is something that just affects someone’s home life and is something that happens outside of the workplace. But we know it has a huge interface with work,” she said.

Prior to Wednesday, when the new law came into effect, workers could only access five days’ leave under the National Employment Standards. The recent amendments will also mean that payslips cannot mention any reference to FDV leave in the paperwork.

The minister added part of the government’s commitment to ending violence against women and children included leadership and investment to help end family, domestic and sexual violence.

Last October the government announced $1.7 billion over six years for women’s safety in the federal budget.

A few days later the national plan to end violence against women and children was unveiled with backing from federal state and territory governments.

The overarching goal of the 10-year plan is to eliminate family, domestic and sexual violence against women and children in a single generation.

“One woman dies every ten days in Australia at the hands of their former or current partner — these women are often employed and are in our workplaces,” Rishworth said.

“Family and domestic violence leave is one extra layer of support for those women and children experiencing violence. The government is committed to keeping women and children safe and achieving our goal of ending violence against them within one generation.”

