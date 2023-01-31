NZ beats Australia in latest corruption perceptions index

According to the annual list on public sector corruption, Australia has halted a decade of “democratic backsliding” and ranked in 13th place in Transparency International’s CPI.

In 2022, Australia earned a corruption perceptions index (CPI) score of 75, a two-point increase on its lowest-ever score the previous year.

The scale from zero to 100 considers a score of zero as ‘highly corrupt’ and 100 as ‘very clean’.

This year, Denmark (ranking first place) and Finland and New Zealand (equal 2nd place) earned CPI scores of 90 and 87, respectively, while Australia came in at 13th place. Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg also placed in the top 10 of CPI nations.

IPAA Victoria CEO Nina Cullen said it was important for public sector leaders to have the tools to navigate real and perceived corruption. Commenting on the index, which was published on Tuesday afternoon, she said her organisation was committed to dialogue on the critical topic.

“As a trusted partner we work with professionals to gather the strategic tools to navigate ethical dilemmas and foster a culture of good governance,” Cullen said.

“The CPI findings reinforce the importance of senior leaders and executives to act with integrity and transparency. It is essential for organisations to promote discussion on the role of integrity in decision making and governance.”

Clancy Moore, CEO of Transparency International Australia, said a whole-of-government strategy to deal with corruption was needed, including a comprehensive regime to protect public interest disclosure (PID) and whistleblowers who put their necks on the line.

“We need stronger laws to stop corrupt officials, criminals and business people laundering money and hiding their abuses of power, through poker machines, casinos and real estate,” Clancy said.

“Across Asia-Pacific corruption poses a direct threat to national and regional peace and security. The government’s foreign policy should prioritise promoting democracy, good governance and civil society accountability efforts.”

The global average score (43) for 180 countries in the latest report remained unchanged compared to 2021. Each country’s final score is achieved by considering things such as institutional checks on power, the right to information on government spending, and the existence of rights to hold power to account.

The nations ranked in the CPI’s bottom five included Yemen (16), Venezuela (14), South Sudan (13), Syria (13), and Somalia (12).

According to Transparency International, people around the world should demand their governments end practices that violate human rights, pose a risk to democracy, and continue cycles of corruption. Given the world’s complex geopolitical environment, the CPI report said, fighting corruption, promoting transparency and strengthening institutions were essential to the avoidance of further conflict and sustaining peace.

“Corruption is also a threat to global security, and countries with high CPI scores play a role in this. For decades, they have welcomed dirty money from abroad, allowing kleptocrats to increase their wealth, power and geopolitical ambitions,” the report read.

“The catastrophic consequences of the advanced economies’ complicity in transnational corruption became painfully clear following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

Griffith University’s Professor A J Brown, who is a board member of Transparency International Australia, said Australia’s introduction of the landmark National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in 2022 may signal the country was “turning a corner” on the way it was dealing with real and perceived issues of corruption.

“Australia’s reputation is only likely to be fully restored once the world sees the commission actually perform, and other issues central to our credibility in the region are seriously addressed beyond simply the public sector,” Brown said.

“This needs to start with a comprehensive approach to whistleblower protection, including a whistleblower authority, and ending our role as a safe haven for corrupt actors across the region and the world.”

However, the commission was only established following 17 years of advocacy (nine of those latter years under a Coalition government) and once the Labor party was voted back into power.

In a statement, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus blamed the former government for “trashing [sic] Australia’s proud record of being one of the world’s most open, transparent and least corrupt nations”.

“Under the Liberals, Australia’s rank in the global Corruption Perceptions Index fell 11 places to 18th — the worst result of any OECD country and the worst result in our history,” the A-G said.

“Now, under the [Labor] government, Australia is turning the corner. The Transparency International report shows the Albanese government is delivering on its commitment to restore trust and integrity to federal politics.”

Moore noted that for Australia to restore trust in democracy reforms to strengthen caps and real-time disclosure of political donations and expenditures, as well as greater oversight and transparency of lobbying and longer cooling-off periods were needed.

“Reduc[ing] the ‘revolving doors’ of lobbying must also be prioritised,” he said.