Labor ministers and the public service

That the upper levels of the Australian Public Service suffer from ethical spinelessness is well recognised, confirmed most recently by the robodebt royal commission.

Too many senior public servants instinctively avoid giving bad news to ministers even if this requires silence on questionable matters of legality and probity.

Remedying these attitudes will be the work of years and involves a major adjustment in public service culture. Cultural change, in turn, requires forthright leadership, including frank admission of the existing problem together with clear strategies of relevant reform.