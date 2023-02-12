Why the Australian Electoral Commission chose Veeam for its cloud backups

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is pivotal to Australian democracy. It’s the body charged with running elections, maintaining the electoral roll, and ensuring all votes are counted correctly.

In a technological environment characterised by rising cyber threats and constant attacks on Australia’s infrastructure, the AEC knew it needed to get its cloud services right. Which is why it chose AUCloud for its cloud hosting and why the cloud service provider relies on Veeam for its cloud backups.

AUCloud’s head of compute, storage and backup, Peter Zafiris, said choosing Veeam was a “no brainer” because so many Australian Government agencies and departments already rely on Veeam across their organisations.

“One of the benefits Veeam provides to our business is the ease of deployment and integration,” he said. “With a significant number of government agencies already using Veeam, we found backing up and managing data recovery quite a simple process.”

Why cloud backup is important – even if you’re not the AEC

Even if you’re not the Australian Electoral Commission, backing up your cloud data is of critical importance, particularly in this era where threat actors are actively seeking to disrupt Australian businesses (see the recent Medibank and Optus hacks for proof).

“Organisations back up their data to ensure they have a survivable copy,” says Veeam’s Alan Warmington, Director, Cloud and Service Provider Sales ANZ. “But business requirements are changing rapidly in line with the threat landscape, recoverability of critical workloads in any “event” are top of mind”.

For our recent report, Cloud Protection Trends for 2023, an independent research firm conducted a survey of 1,700 unbiased IT leaders about their use of cloud services in both production and protection scenarios. The findings are enlightening for government agencies and departments, many of which are moving workloads to the cloud in search of greater flexibility and an increased return on investment for their IT spend.

The report found between 2020 and 2024, the percentage of physical servers in the data centre will fall from 38 per cent to 24 per cent, while virtual machines on hosts within the data centre will fall from 30 per cent to 24 per cent. However, the biggest change is the number of hosted virtual machines within a “hyperscale”, or service provider is anticipated to rise from 32 per cent to 52 per cent in the same period.

When moving to the cloud, backup and disaster recovery are among the most important considerations, but for many organisations, simply storing a copy of their backups within a cloud repository is the beginning and end of their cloud data protection journey.

Unfortunately, this isn’t good enough. A careful reading of a cloud service provider’s terms and conditions reveals the onus on backup, protection and disaster recovery is always on the customer. The cloud service provider is happy to take your money for its services, but if the data is hacked, over-written or otherwise lost, it’s not their responsibility.

It’s a lesson some customers are learning the hard way, and other customers – agencies and departments in particular – are taking those lessons and implementing backup as a service (BaaS) and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) to protect their vital data investments.

“The resiliency of cloud services can sometimes incorrectly lead organisations to not back up their cloud-hosted workloads,” says Warmington. Veeam’s report found 34 per cent of respondents believe their cloud-hosted file shares are durable and don’t need to be backed up, notes Warmington, but the percentage who feel the same way about their databases is significantly lower, at 15 per cent.

Backup and disaster recovery is complex, but BaaS can make it simpler

Many agencies and departments are centralised on Microsoft365, which is hosted on Azure. This means the same caveats apply to 365 as it does to other cloud applications – backup and recovery is your responsibility.

Veeam’s Backup for Microsoft365 means customers can use the Veeam platform to deliver BaaS and DRaaS for their Microsoft365 infrastructure. It’s simple and wizard-driven, meaning even the least experienced admin can easily manage enterprise-grade data protection.

The only question remaining is why use a BaaS or DRaaS service instead of rolling your own? The answer is operational efficiency, says Warmington. “A BaaS service reduces hardware and maintenance costs, is an operational expense rather than a capital expense and reduces operational complexity.”

Having said that, BaaS might not be cheaper than rolling your own, but the change in operating models provides a quantifiable and justified economic benefit – to say nothing of leveraging the deep expertise of an organisation whose business is simply backup and disaster recovery.

Your agency might not be as central to Australian democracy as the AEC but ensuring your cloud backup and disaster recovery is on point is job number one when moving to the cloud. Using a specialist provider is the way to make this happen.