Timeline for the new Creative Australia cultural bodies released

More details about the timeline of the wide-ranging cultural policy Revive, announced earlier this week, have been revealed, including the dates the government hopes to have the new bodies up and running.

On Monday, it was announced Creative Australia would be established — with Music Australia, Writers Australia, Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces, and a First Nations-led board.

Creative Australia will replace the Australia Council of the Arts as the government’s principal arts investment and advisory body, with Australia Council continuing as its governing body.

Speaking at an online session to the sector on Wednesday afternoon, Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette outlined the expected timeline for these changes to take effect.

The timeline is subject to changes to the Australia Council’s legislation passing and the budget.

The name change to Creative Australia will take effect on 1 July 2023, with staff from Creative Partnerships Australia joining Creative Australia on that same day.

Both Music Australia and the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces will be set up later this year.

The First Nations-led board aims to be set up on 1 July 2024.

Writers Australia, which will be responsible for picking Australia’s first poet laureate, aims to be set up 1 July 2025.

During the session, Collette said it was a “staged transformation”.

“Change will not occur overnight,” Collette said.

“As you will have seen from reading the plan, the government will stage the budget allocation, allowing us time to plan and consult as we transform to Creative Australia.”

Arts minister Tony Burke, speaking at the National Press Club on Wednesday, commented the success of the policy came from the breadth and depth of consultation.

“Conducting consultation with the full resources of government and the support of the Australian public service gets you to better public policy than you can ever get to on your own,” Burke said.

The minister said there were a number of elements within Revive that were neither on his nor his department’s radar.

Examples he gave include setting up Music Australia and touring the National Gallery’s collection around Australia.

“Music Australia, which has received so much publicity over the last couple of days, came from that process of accepting that not all the good ideas start from government.

“Industry came forward with it,” the minister said.

As mentioned, in order to get the new cultural bodies up and running, Collette said some of the legislative changes needed will include setting up their autonomy.

“Certainly, Music Australia will be set up as an autonomous entity within Creative Australia,” the CEO said.

“We have to work on the covenants and executive functions of that to ensure it has that autonomy.

“And the same with Writers Australia, and by definition, First Nations First.”

Responsibilities for the new cultural policy will also be divided between Creative Australia and the Office for the Arts.

Dr Stephen Arnott, acting deputy secretary, creative economy and the arts at the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, provided an overview of the split.

“We will be working closely with the Australia Council, other government agencies, state and territory and local governments, as well as the sector itself,” Arnott said during the online session.

The deputy secretary continued to say the Office for the Arts will be responsible for the new National Arts and Disability Associated Plan, developing legislation to protect Indigenous intellectual property with the Australia Council, and working with the National Gallery as it shares its collection.

Additionally, the Office will establish the First Nations Languages Policy Partnership funded through Revive.

