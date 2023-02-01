Women’s health advisory council to dissect gendered barriers to access of medical care

The government has appointed an expert group from diverse backgrounds to tackle ‘medical misogyny’ in Australia.

Members appointed to the council include Professor Gita Mishra, Lorna Scott Danielle McMullen, Bonney Corbin, Dr Elizabeht Deveny, Dr Sarah L White, Dr Adele Murdolo, Donella Mills, Keli McDonald, Dr Benjamin Bopp, Dr Sue Matthews, Professor Robyn Norton, Associate Professor Cathy Vaughan, Professor Deb Loxton, Carolyn Frohmader and Professor Zoe Wainer.

The council will aim to promote better health outcomes for women and girls and ensure their care is better tailored to their needs.

Key issues the group will deal with a range of issues that include menopause, cancer care, reproductive healthcare, causes of pelvic pain and cardiovascular disease.

The 16-member group will convene for the first time on 20 February 2023, when priority areas will be decided. At this first meeting, the council will also consider health equity in healthcare and services, health literacy for women in priority populations, strengthening and diversifying medical research, as well as health workforce training and education.

Assistant minister for health and aged care Ged Kearney issued a statement this week saying there was growing evidence to show women suffer poorer health outcomes because of systemic issues in healthcare delivery and medical research.

“The bias against women in the health system is deeply entrenched. We are now bringing together experts to begin to peel back the layers so we can chart a different course,” Kearney said.

The assistant minister, who will chair the council, went on to share that she had received an “outpouring” of terrible anecdotes from women about their experience with Australia’s healthcare system since announcing the launch of the council in 2022.

“I have heard an outpouring from women young and old, no matter their background, who all have a story to tell,” Kearney said.

“Women have told me they’re being seen but not believed. They seek help for crippling pelvic pain as teenagers but suffer into adulthood from raging endometriosis. They have symptoms dismissed for weeks, only to have a stroke from a brain aneurysm.”

Fourteen special advisers have also been chosen to assist the council with topic-specific knowledge and relevant research from their areas of expertise.

Among those chosen to advise the national council are Bronwyn Morris-Donovan, Helen White, Padma Raman, Associate Professor Aliza Werner Seilder, Katherine Isbister, Nyadol Nyuon, Professor Cath Chamberlain, Nicky Bath, Shannon Calvert, Professor Sue Davis, Professor Angela Dawson, Nadia Levin, Nicole Higgins and Professor Danielle Mazza.

READ MORE:

Gillard to give talks on 10 year anniversary of misogyny speech