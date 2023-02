‘It’s unfathomable’: Tudge claims SES ministerial mushrooming propelled robodebt illegality

Former human services minister Alan Tudge has sheeted the blame for the illegal robodebt welfare shakedown back to the scheme’s bureaucratic masters, saying he relied on the advice and obligation of his department not to break the law.

Under examination, Tudge repeatedly referenced communications with former Department of Human Services (DHS) secretary Kathryn Campbell and late former DHS deputy secretary Malisa Golightly about the problems occurring with robodebt, as its failings started exploding in the media from December 2016.

Tudge told the royal commission he accepted the Westminster principle of ministerial responsibility for his department, but would not be drawn on his personal responsibility other than to say the scheme was already in train before he became a minister.