Behavioural Economics Team used pilot test suburbs for Census 2021

Filling in surveys is a task some people might want to avoid, so the Australian government wanted to test how best to get people to respond to a census before letting the 2021 Census loose.

The wording used to hook people into completing the census was no accident and a one-page outline of what was chosen and why was released earlier this week by Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Research was done by the Behavioural Economics Team (BETA) of the government in association with the Australian Bureau of Statistics to try to encourage as many Australians as possible to get the job done.

“[The ABS] partnered with BETA to test whether providing people with a ‘response window’ or a number of days to complete the Census is more effective than capturing data on a single ‘Census night’,” the PM&C website explains.

“They also tested how long the response window should be, and how to best communicate it to respondents.”

The test was done via a randomised controlled trial involving more than 26,000 people in Logan in Queensland and Wagga Wagga in New South Wales in October 2019.

About the same number of respondents completed both ‘response windows’ tested with ‘complete between’ two dates window getting a response rate of 23.8% and the ‘complete between now” and 17 October 2019 window getting 23.4%.

The numbers completing the test run might be similar but there were other differences noticed by the teams at BETA and the ABS.

“Those who received the ‘complete now’ letter were more likely to commence the Census Test sooner,” P&MC says. “This effectively spread responses out over a longer period, reducing the administrative burden associated with collecting many responses on a single night.”

The government said that the results of this particular exercise might help other organisations that are trying to get engagement from the community through similar activities.

