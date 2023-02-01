Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people more likely to die from preventable deaths

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people continue to be more likely to die from something preventable, according to the productivity commission’s latest government services data (ROGS) report on health.

The government assesses the health sector of Australians being born and remaining healthy on four factors: babies born underweight, the prevalence of selected preventable diseases, life expectancy, and mortality rate.

On three of these indicators, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are worse off, except for selected preventable diseases.

The data for the diagnosis of selected preventable diseases, which includes things like breast cancer, melanoma, and heart attacks, is not broken down by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander status.

The rate of potentially avoidable deaths for Indigenous people from 2017 to 2021 was 310.6 per 100,000 population, more than triple the rate for other people (96.9 per 100,000 population).

However, for both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other people, the rate was the lowest it has been for 10 years.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people per 100,000 population was 952.0 in 2021.

Comparatively, for the same year, the mortality rate for non-Indigenous people was 520.9 per 100,000 population.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people mortality rate for 2021 is lower than the 2020 rate (966.1 per 100,000 population) but higher than the rates from 2019 (945.1 per 100,000 population).

The productivity commission notes that as not all deaths are accurately identified as ATSI people, it is like the figure is an underestimation.

Babies born to Indigenous mothers are twice more likely to be underweight than those born to non-Indigenous mothers in 2020.

Nationwide, the low birthweight rate for live births was 10.3% for Indigenous babies and 4.8% for other babies.

The jurisdiction with the widest gap was the Northern Territory, with 15.7% of babies born to Indigenous mothers underweight compared to 4.6% for other babies.

The life expectancy for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is also “consistently lower”.

In 2016-17, the life expectancy for Indigenous females was 75.6 years and for males was 71.6 years.

For that same period, the life expectancy for non-Indigenous people was 83.4 years for females and 80.3 years for males.

READ MORE:

Four Corners reveals the nation’s crisis of Indigenous women missing and murdered