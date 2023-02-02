Dominello, Shorten declare digital love-in for wallets, identity credentials

State and federal digital identity credentials and their attendant digital wallets and apps are showing dangerous signs of interoperability after the federal government finally acknowledged it might be able to learn something from one of the states.

In a previously unheard-of outbreak of conspicuous cooperation, the feds will now allow the New South Wales digital driver’s licence (the nation’s first) to reside inside the myGov wallet and app, and a digital version of the federally controlled Medicare Card to be placed inside the Service NSW app and wallet.

Spruiking the truce is outgoing NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello, who teamed up with federal social services minister Bill Shorten to make the announcement, with availability coming sooner rather than later.

“We’re aiming to have this done by the middle of the year as a stretch target — and no later than the second half of this year,” Dominello said on LinkedIn.

Almost 4.4 million people in NSW have opted in for a Digital Driver Licence via their ServiceNSW app – this is about an 80% uptake 🏆 One of the most common requests – is whether customers can integrate their Medicare Card into their ServiceNSW app ➡️ https://t.co/TukWshBRpz pic.twitter.com/zp2AULYZdd — Victor Dominello MP (@VictorDominello) February 1, 2023

Services Australia, nee the Department of Human Services, must be thrilled about the ministerial bromance given the receipt of the latest Thodey review into myGov, better known as the myGov User Audit.

No Thodey report is ever lacking in detail, but the cut and thrust of the report is that digital identity needs to happen, it’s taking too long, and it won’t work if there is jurisdictional fragmentation, better known as the ‘rail-gauges’ effect that hobbles nascent national networks.

There is substantive self-imposed pressure on Shorten and Labor to deliver digital uplift after years spent roasting the previous government on its haphazard digital delivery, which started with the lofty ambitions of the Digital Transformation Office and ended in the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, a personal gift from Shorten to his portfolio.

“There’s much more we can do to discover myGov’s full potential. We can deliver services, from multiple layers of government, in a way that works for citizens and their individual circumstances,” Shorten said in a statement launching the myGov Audit this week.

“Our government is committed to putting people at the centre of government services and we’ll consider the recommendations carefully. Investing in government services is investing in our citizens, and our future economy. We’ll have more to say on the path the Australian Government will take in response to the audit throughout the year.”

A day later he was on stage with Dominello, who bows out of politics after the NSW election in March.

“Today, I would like to thank minister Bill Shorten for his leadership in ensuring that Services Australia and Service NSW will provide customers with these options,” Dominello said of the digital credential swap.

“One of the most common requests — is whether customers can integrate their Medicare Card into their ServiceNSW app. Equally, if customers choose to have their NSW driver’s licence in their myGov app, they should be empowered to do that also. Ultimately it is about customer choice.

“This is a good example of Federal and State Governments working together, to get our digital infrastructure operating seamless for the benefit of all Australians ❤️.”

Progress. Take it where you find it.

