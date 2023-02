Voice debate puts new spotlight on accountability

The emotional temperature is rising so quickly on the First Nations Voice to Parliament that it is almost at boiling point. Everything is being conflated with the proposal to amend the constitution, even the current and historic tragedy and turmoil in Alice Springs, which never ceases to shock.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has continued to work up the political wedge that John Howard used to such great effect during the republic referendum. If this week’s meeting with the expert referendum group subsequently proves fruitless, things could get very ugly very soon.

All in all, the Voice, it seems, has already become the lens through which all Indigenous affairs are being viewed in the run-up to the introduction to parliament of the referendum bill.