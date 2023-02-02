Movers & Shakers: Five promotions at Health and Aged Care

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Andrea Kelly was promoted to group manager at the National Indigenous Australians Agency.

Band 1

At the Department of Home Affairs, Budhy Tanddo was promoted to commander, national detention operations.

Sarah Hinde was promoted to assistant secretary, programs and engagement, at the Office for Women within the Department of Health and Aged Care.

At the same department, Matthew Short, Nikolai Tsyganov, Mary Warner, and Caroline Turnour were all promoted to assistant secretary.

Both Alexandros Vourgoutzis and Steven Koufomanolis were appointed assistant commissioners, tax counsel network, at the Australian Taxation Office.

At the National Indigenous Australians Agency, Maria Babler was promoted to branch manager.

Exec restructure at APRA

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has changed both its structure and the responsibilities of its executive team.

Two people have joined the organisation’s executive team: Carme Beverley-Smith as ED superannuation and Jane Magill as chief of staff.

Rounding out the executive, Clare Gibney’s title is now ED policy & advice (formerly general manager resolution) and Bruce Young is now ED technology & data (formerly general manager operational resilience).

Most of the appointments take effect from 1 March 2023, however, Magill joins in May.

AAD director resigns before findings of program’s culture

The director of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD), Kim Ellis, has retired, after joining the organisation in 2019.

In a statement, the AAD said Ellis left “a strong legacy, having progressed significant accomplishments such as the RSV Nuyina and a modern traverse capability in support of the million-year-old ice project”.

The retirement comes prior to the findings of an inquiry into the program’s culture.

A review last year by professor Meredith Nash found women in the program experienced sexual harassment, unwanted advances, and a lack of health products like menstruatal care items.

The ABC has reported there is no suggestion Ellis’ departure was connected to the upcoming release of the findings.

Consultant to lead review into disaster funding

Andrew Colvin was appointed by the government to lead a review of the country’s disaster-funding arrangements.

Colvin is a partner at consultancy Deloitte. The consultant was previously in the public service, having led the National Bushfire Recovery Agency. Additionally, he was an Australian Federal Police commissioner.

Emergency management minister Murray Watt said Colvin had a “wealth of experience” to the review looking into disaster risk reduction, preparedness, response, recovery and resilience.

“Work is already well underway to improve federal government investment in mitigation projects, to tackle the root cause of climate change-led disasters and to overhaul our disaster response through the creation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA),” the minister said.

“This Review is the next step in ensuring the Albanese Government is doing everything we can to wisely invest in measures that will protect Australians from disasters and support them when they strike.

Colvin will be supported by a NEMA taskforce, with a report due to the government by April 2024.

ANU VC Brian Schmidt to step down

Vice-chancellor of ANU Brian Schmidt will step down from his role at the end of December this year.

In a video posted online, Schmidt said he would be remaining at the university as a professor of astronomy.

Today, Professor Brian Schmidt announced he will step down as @VC_ANU at the end of this year. He is excited to spend 2023 working to achieve our shared goals, before returning to @StromloANU to research & teach as a professor of astronomy. 📺 https://t.co/4uGCk4isqE pic.twitter.com/0uSwHZWugP — ourANU (@ourANU) February 1, 2023

“The past seven years as vice-chancellor have been some of the most rewarding and challenging times of my life and I am so proud to lead ANU,” Schmidt said in the video.

Retired judge Walter Sofronoff to lead inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann trial

Retired Queensland judge Walter Sofronoff was appointed by the ACT government to lead the inquiry into the trial of Bruce Lehrmann.

The inquiry will look into whether police officers involved in the case “failed to act in accordance with their duties”.

Chief minister Andrew Barr said allegations and complaints about the ACT legal system were “serious”.

“Mr Sofronoff is a highly regarded legal expert with experience leading sensitive inquiries throughout his career,” Barr said in a statement.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

Healthdirect Australia adds board members, including former secretary

Three people were added to the board of Healthdirect Australia.

They are: former Health secretary Dr Stephen Duckett, Royal Melbourne Hospital chief executive professor Christine Kilpatrick, and Sydney Local Health District CIO Richard Taggert.

The appointments were effective from 1 January 2023.

Additionally, chair Jane Muirsmith’s appointment was extended for another year.

“The calibre of the incoming board members is a testament to the raised profile of Healthdirect Australia over the past few years, which is directly tied to the rise in demand for trusted virtual healthcare,” Muirsmith said.

“I look forward to working together to realise the potential for a healthier Australia through digital channels.”

The chair also thanked outgoing board members Dr Helen Nott and Gayle Ginnane.

The rest of the board members are: professor David Ashbridge, Louise McElvogue, and Peta Jurd.

Diplomatic shake-up continues with new South Africa high commissioner

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong has appointed Tegan Brink as Australia’s high commissioner to South Africa.

Additionally, Brink’s appointment will cover six more countries in the region: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Namibia.

An experienced diplomat, Brink’s most recent position was assistant secretary, strategic investment branch at DFAT.

It’s not the first overseas appointment for her, having previously worked in New York as deputy head of mission for the Australian Permanent Mission to the UN.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

Women’s health advisory council to dissect gendered barriers to access to medical care

The federal government has appointed an expert group to tackle “medical misogyny”.

The members include:

Professor Gita Mishra

Lorna Scott

Danielle McMullen

Bonney Corbin

Dr Elizabeht Deveny

Dr Sarah L White

Dr Adele Murdolo

Donella Mills

Keli McDonald

Dr Benjamin Bopp

Dr Sue Matthews

Professor Robyn Norton

Associate Professor Cathy Vaughan

Professor Deb Loxton

Carolyn Frohmader

Professor Zoe Wainer

The council’s responsibilities include promoting better health outcomes for women and girls and ensuring their care is better tailored to their needs.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

RBA new head of domestic markets

David Jacobs was appointed as head of domestic markets at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Jacobs’ most recent role was deputy secretary at the RBA.

In his new role, Jacobs will oversee the RBA’s analysis of conditions in domestic financial markets and Open Market Operations.

Victorian government opening new trade and investment office

A new Victorian government Trade and Investment office has opened in Paris.

The office is led by commissioner for Europe Gönül Serbest, who was most recently CEO of Global Victoria.

Serbest started her role on 1 Febuary.

Victorian trade minister Tim Pallas said the new office would increase Victoria’s trade presence in Europe.

“Victorian businesses are leaders in manufacturing and innovation, and our trade and investment network is helping to get their products in front of overseas buyers and investors,” Pallas said.

Victoria’s neighbour NSW faced media scrutiny last year over the appointment of former deputy premier John Barilaro as the NSW senior trade and investment commissioner in the US.

The subsequent fallout resulted in Barilaro giving up the role, with senior bureaucrat Amy Brown let go.

Board member for WA EPA

Hamish Beck was appointed to the board of WA’s Environmental Protection Authority.

WA environment minister Reece Whitby said Beck would build on the agency’s depth, knowledge, and commitment.

“Hamish Beck’s environmental management experience, together with his broad strategic knowledge, brings a wealth of experience to this part-time role,” Whitby said.

“I would like to thank outgoing long-term member Glen McLeod for his significant contribution since 2013, providing the best possible advice for environmental assessments on projects right across our State.”

Beck’s five-year term starts on 6 February 2023.

NSW mandarin joins think tank group

Eamon Waterford was appointed CEO of the urban policy think tank Committee for Sydney.

Waterford joins the organisation from the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, where he was chief strategy officer.

The former public servant said he was excited to join “one of our city’s most influential and important civic voices”.

“As a lifelong Sydneysider, I am proud to have an opportunity to help make Sydney the best city in the world — for everyone.”

Waterford was previously the organisation’s deputy CEO, starting his new role in late February.

Former DFAT public servant added to cybersecurity board

Anthony Sheehan, a public servant of over 30 years, was appointed to the board of cybersecurity company Tesserent.

Sheehan left the public service in June 2022. His most recent position was deputy secretary for international security, humanitarian, consular, Middle East and Africa and Legal Divisions at DFAT.

The former public servant also held roles at ASIO and PM&C.

Sheehan said he was “delighted” to join the board.

New chair for space research centre

Space research centre SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) named Dr Michelle Allan as its chair after former chair Dr Peter Woodgate passed away.

Allan is a non-executive director of the CSIRO and Dairy Food Safety Victoria.

In a statement, Allan acknowledged Woodgate’s passing.

“He was an inspiring leader, and I am honoured to take on his legacy,” Allan said.

“I look forward to working with the SmartSat CRC team to pursue our goals for advancing Australia’s space and spatial industries.”