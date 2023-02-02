Vale Richard Woolcott: APS stalwart who forged Australia’s ties with the world

The late Richard ‘Dick’ Woolcott AC led an illustrious career as a diplomat, mentor and friend, remembered for his sunny disposition and calm influence and for paving the way for Australia’s enduring role at the heart of the Asia-Pacific region.

Woolcott was a giant in diplomatic circles, known for being kind, personable and consistent in his serious commitment to Australia’s national interests, especially during some of the 20th Century’s most pivotal moments.

In 1988, he became secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) after serving as Australia’s ambassador to the United Nations (1982-1988). Throughout his diplomatic career, he was posted to Russia, Ghana, Singapore, New York, Indonesia and the Philippines.

A champion of Bob Hawke’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Committee (APEC) vision, which cemented Australia’s role as a regional leader, Woolcott also was a trusted confidant and advisor to successive Labor and Liberal prime ministers from Robert Menzies to Kevin Rudd.

Dennis Richardson, former secretary of DFAT (2010-2012), Defence (2012-2017) and Australian ambassador to the US (2005-2009), said the creation of APEC was one of Woolcott’s enduring legacies. Woolcott moved mountains projecting the idea of APEC to regional partners in the Asia-Pacific, he said, with other regional bodies and alliances forming since then.

“That is where his professionalism really shone through because DFAT resisted the forward-leaning nature of prime minister Hawke’s speech in South Korea in January of 1989, which launched APEC,” Richardson told The Mandarin.

“Despite DFAT’s misgivings about the forward-leaning nature of the speech, it said a lot about Dick Woolcott’s quality and standing that it was [him] the Hawke government looked to, to sell that vision in the region and beyond. He did that in a way in which few people could do,” he said.

Richard Campbell (Ric) Smith, who served as deputy when Woolcott was posted as Australia’s ambassador to the Philippines in the early ‘80s, said he had a tremendous range of contacts at a personal level across Asia.

“When heads of state and government were talking to Dick they felt that they were talking to someone who was serious,” Smith said.

“He wasn’t just articulating the government line but that he was there, he believed in what he was saying, and he was interested in what they had to say.”

A shining warmth that traversed politics and culture

By all accounts, Woolcott’s finesse and personable nature were natural qualities but it was a boon for Australia wherever he went. Richardson suggested Woolcott’s focus on Australia, its strategic place in the world, and the national interest — he was also a staunch Republican — was consistent and enduring. This certainty was something on which the many prime ministers he counselled came to rely.

“He had a very firm view of Australia in the world, with a priority given to Australia and its regional neighbours. It was that consistency of view, which, I think, enabled him to work seamlessly with both sides of politics,” Richardson said.

“Nowhere was that brought out more starkly than [in] the fact that he travelled extensively and played squash with prime minister [William] McMahon, and then very quickly became a trusted adviser to prime minister [Gough] Whitlam,” he said.

Smith, who himself went on to serve as Australia’s ambassador to Indonesia some decades after Woolcott and at the time of the 2002 Bali Bombings, said he had recently returned to the country and people were still asking after his old boss.

“I was in Jakarta about six weeks ago, and there were people still asking about Dick. They were asking ‘How’s he going? How is he? Give him our best.’ Wherever he served, that would be the case,” he said.

The former diplomat described Woolcott as articulate, self-assured and always ‘sunny-side up’. This confidence made him a master delegator, he added, because when he gave somebody a task he also delegated his confidence that they would do the job well.

“If you were asked by him to do something, you were pretty sure that he was saying ‘I’m asking you to do this because I know you can do it’,” Smith said.

“He was very secure in his own ego. He wasn’t arrogant, none of that, but he just exuded confidence.

“For many of us, he was sort of a model — you wanted to be like Dick: always had a great sense of humour, and, perhaps above all, very calm. We went through a lot of things that at this distance, and at the time, seemed like crises. But Dick was always calm through them,” he said.

Richardson first worked with Woolcott in 1972. He said back then Woolcott displayed the qualities of a leader ahead of his time and had the kind of inclusive management style people teach today. His influence within the department also set the tone for more talented women to rise through DFAT’s ranks in the years after Woolcott’s primacy in the public service, he said.

“People need to understand that the large number of women in leadership positions in DFAT and the large number of female people in the department today is in part due to the decisions taken by people like Dick Woolcott 30 years ago,” Richardson said.

“He ensured that women were given proper opportunity, and he ensured that the diplomatic intakes looked to diversity and the like long before that became more widespread.”

Vale Richard Woolcott, a giant of 🇦🇺 diplomatic history. A career that began with a posting in the 1950’s Soviet Union – cut short by expulsion. Tenacious. Committed. Professional. Great mentor to younger generations. Lived life to the full: sic transit gloria mundi. pic.twitter.com/pA6Az6stng — Margaret Twomey (@AusAmbRome) February 2, 2023

As a leader, Smith said Woolcott was a great judge of character. Like his charisma, this seemed to be innate — his instinct allowed him to sus others out and understand them well.

“These great personal skills [are something] some of us try to learn, and Dick I think was born with them,” he said.

“He had a positive view of the world, there was nothing miserable about Dick. A lot of us are born with some kind of nervous anxiety that he never did have — it was just extraordinary.”

Woolcott’s optimism was also a welcome balm in tense or tetchy situations. Smith recalled an occasion when an Australian aid worker was killed by insurgent ammunition, which was a huge blow to the project and put its fate in question. But Woolcott’s pragmatism and total willingness to deal with the media and ministers back home in Canberra created the space for his team to focus on the repatriation of the deceased man to Australia and liaison with his grieving family back home.

“Dick turned this issue over to me and one other person and said, ‘You take it on. I’ll cover you in the media, and I’ll handle it in Canberra, I’ll handle it with ministers’. That’s what he was so good at and he’s very memorable for those sorts of qualities,” Smith said.

“He always found the positive in what was happening, and for people slogging away at the face of the coal mine, that was always so encouraging and inspiring.”

On the sad occasion of the passing of one of Australia’s greatest diplomats, Richard Woolcott, it is worth listening to him reading his all time greatest dispatch to Canberra from Post. He was a quite the wit. Vale. All Hail Liberia, Hail https://t.co/1ysF0iiG4m — Jane O'Dwyer @msodwyer@mastodon.au (@msodwyer) February 2, 2023

Athlete, socialite and master diplomat

Be it hitting tennis balls in Manilla, accompanying prime ministers of all persuasions on international tours, or off to the United Nations in New York, Woolcott’s interpersonal skills won friends left, right and centre.

An accomplished sportsman, Woolcott’s talents shone on the cricket field. He regularly played tennis and squash, and was known to cruise about the streets of Manila looking for anyone who was up for a game.

“Tennis was a big part of our active diplomacy around the Philippines,” Smith said.

“We used to carry racquets around and play anybody who would take us on. We always finished up cheerily with a drink or four,” he said.

Australia Day events hosted by the embassy Woolcott was attached to also tended to become known as an unmissable party on the social calendar and “the hottest ticket in town”.

Smith said Woolcott’s magnetism and warmth made him the life of the party. It was not uncommon for an embassy party set between 6pm and 8pm to run until midnight, and suddenly have the who’s-who converge, transforming the event into a full-blown concert featuring big names and celebrities.

“People would ring up and ask when their invitation was coming because there was always something happening.

“When the Manilla International Film Festival was on [for example], half the people turned up at his party, (British actor) Peter Ustinov among them. Dick said ‘Well, we’ve got a few people here who are performers, let’s put on a concert.’

“These things happened when Dick was around, and they made a lasting impact,” Smith said.

But Woolcott’s late wife, Danish-born Birgit Christensen, who passed away in 2008, was also an important part of a double act. Smith said the couple was a perfect balance and shared many wonderful characteristics but Christiensen brought a healthy dash of scepticism to Woolcott’s absorbing storytelling.

“[Woolcott would say] that she was the best thing that ever came out of Denmark, better even than [entertainer] Danny Kaye.

“They were a great family, and he will be very much missed,” he said.

Casting the mould for Australia’s influence in the Asia-Pacific

Woolcott was a founding director of the Asia Society Australia, alongside Hugh Morgan AC, in 1997.

In a statement, Asia Society Australia chair Steward Fuller and CEO Thomas Soem promised to continue the “nationally-important work” Woolcott started.

“Richard’s life was rich and long. His contribution to Australian government and public life, in particular his life-long work to build Australia’s relations with Asia, was remarkable,” they said.

“Richard was distinctively Australian, and wanted Australia to be distinctive and independent in its own engagement of Asia.

“As we remember Richard, we look forward to continuing the nationally-important work he started — to help prepare Australia for deeper and sustainable engagement with a more complex Asia.”

In Woolcott’s memoir, ‘The Hot Seat’, published in 2005, he was lauded by American political stalwart Henry Kissinger as an unparalleled Australian diplomat who combined a range of experience and a breadth of contacts.

Richardson said that soon after Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam was voted into power late in 1972, he issued a broad statement about Australia’s foreign policy. The short statement was written by Woolcott and elegantly captured the direction of Australia’s foreign policy approach for years to come.

Whitlam said the foreign policy would be “towards a more independent Australian stance in international affairs, an Australia which will be less militarily orientated and not open to the suggestion of racism, an Australia which will enjoy a growing standing as a distinctive, tolerant, cooperative and well-regarded nation, not only in the Asian and Pacific region but in the world at large.”

“Those words not only captured the essence of the incoming Whitlam administration, and subsequently Hawke and Keating, but it encapsulated very much his own views,” Richardson said of the late diplomat.

Foreign minister Penny Wong also paid tribute to Woolcott on Thursday, expressing her sympathy to his friends, family and colleagues.

“Vale Richard Woolcott AC. A giant of Australian diplomacy who made an enduring contribution, advancing Australia’s interests over a lifetime of dedicated public service. Australia is grateful,” Wong tweeted.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd, who will soon become Australia’s next ambassador to the US, also issued a statement. In it, he called Woolcott “the diplomat’s diplomat”.

“Dick understood the craft of diplomacy and how to move the ball forward internationally, rather than simply delivering pleasant speeches intended to please a domestic audience,” Rudd said.

“Dick was also kind to me as a young diplomat, despite my having zero political connections, fresh off the farm, as I tried to learn the ropes in the Australian foreign service. He sought to nurture and encourage talent wherever he saw it.”

Farewell Dick Woolcott. A passionate believer in Australia’s future, and a diplomat’s diplomat. He relished the hard policy challenges and saw the big picture of securing Australia’s place in Asia, anchored in its alliance with the US. We are poorer for his passing. pic.twitter.com/oW43Wz3qgM — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) February 2, 2023

Smith noted that a whole generation of public servants and diplomats who came after Woolcott carried his spirit and enthusiasm for the region with them.

“Whether that can all be done in the same way now [is up for debate] — departments are bigger, ranges of interests are wider, there are different conditions around the operation of the public service,” Smith said.

“But certainly the legacy that we carried through as the next generation owed a lot to him.”

Woolcott died in Canberra on Thursday, aged 95. He is survived by his sons Peter (current serving APSC commissioner) and Robert.