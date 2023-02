Porter spring-loads APS trapdoor at robodebt royal commission

For a day that started out with the promise of two former federal ministers being brought to book about their role in prosecuting one of the most grotesque episodes of maladministration in recent history, it was an ignominious start for the commonwealth.

Having been called by the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme months earlier, the commonwealth’s former chief law officer, Christian Porter, was still waiting for his former bureaucratic support service to present his diaries containing meeting times, attendees and other notes before being cross-examined.

If Porter’s counsel, Arthur Moses KC, had a formidable reputation inside the usually un-televised walls of the senior courts, it was cemented before #robodebtRC’s avid online audience as the silk took apart the nation’s inability to dredge up official records that were in a usable state.