Proposed departmental offices are big on flexibility, committee told

Flexibility was a key theme of a public hearing for a proposed fit-out for new offices on London Circuit.

The proposal would see the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR), the Australian Electoral Commission, and the Department of Education all housed in the same building.

Also known as London Quarter, Education would occupy the building as a sub-tenant of DEWR.

On Thursday afternoon, public servants representing the departments appeared before the parliamentary standing committee on public works.

DEWR chief operating officer Deborah Jenkins said the departments are currently housed between 11 buildings, all nearing end of their leases.

“Consolidating into one building creates benefits in how we work, how we connect and also, importantly, creates financial savings for the Commonwealth,” Jenkins told the committee.

Jenkins added the staff feedback thus far had been a desire for an open plan, bright and natural light, greenery, and both private and public workplaces.

In a post-COVID working environment, attracting staff back into the office was also a priority.

The public servants said the new office building would offer greater flexibility.

For DEWR, the plan is to have eight workstations for every 10 staff members, with a clear desk policy in place and lockers for personal belongings.

Mentioned throughout the hearing was the new offices’ ability to be COVID-safe, with the ability for staff to come in with a 1.5m buffer and “touch-free” environments.

Whether there were savings in the move was a topic of discussion, with questioning on whether the move was an efficient use of taxpayer money.

The public servants told the public by moving into a new office building, it would save the commonwealth $9 million a year in lease costs.

“If we use the existing buildings, there would be additional maintenance costs on those buildings too,” Jenkins added.

Another benefit spruiked by the representatives was the time it would save workers having to move between different buildings.

The selection of Canberra CBD was questioned by committee members, as opposed to other areas like Belconnen. The public servants said the approach to the market was limited to that area, adding staff preferred the location.

There is the potential for other allied organisations, such as the Fair Work Commission, to move into the new office building.

DEWR first assistant secretary Scott Wallace said the buildings have been designed so the configuration could be changed.

“We believe that there is the capacity for around about a 10% growth in our current staffing numbers to be catered for within the building’s combination footprint,” Wallace said on the subject.

