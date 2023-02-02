How much the government spent on Big Four contracts, per ANAO

The federal government spent $888 million on consultant-related contracts for the 2021-22 financial year, an increase from $352 million in 2012-13.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has released a report covering government procurement contracts for the period of 1 July 2012 to 30 June 2022.

It’s worth noting the period overlaps a few months with the start of the new Labor government sworn in on 23 May 2022, which has pledged to cut back on consultancy spending.

According to the ANAO, the number of consultancy-related contracts has been consistent between 2012-13 and 2021-22, with an average of 4,071 contracts a year.

“Consultancy-related contracts” were identified through the “consultancy flag” field in AusTender data.

Breaking down the data by each financial year, the value of the contracts has increased, although the number of contracts has fluctuated.

Source: ANAO analysis of AusTender data for contract notices started between 1 July 2012 and 30 June 2022 that were identified as consultancy-related contracts.

Spending on contracts with the Big Four

Included in the data is the value of contracts with the Big Four consulting firms: KPMG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC.

PwC appeared as a supplier twice in the data as it has two ABNs, one called “PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal” and the other called “PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting (Australia) Pty Limited”.

Adding the figures for the two entities together, PwC received $423.7 million from 1,205 contracts.

In terms of contract value for 2012-13 to 2021-22 for a single entity, KPMG topped the list with $329.4 million from 1,360 contracts.

EY was next, with $320.2 million from 1,017 contracts.

Deloitte got $190.5 million from 860 contracts.

Averaging the above figures to the nearest thousand, a PwC contract was worth $352,000, an EY contract was worth $315,000, a KPMG contract was worth $242,000, and a Deloitte contract was worth $222,000.

The top three departments by the number of consultancy contracts were Defence (4,465, worth $1,137.1 million), Health and Aged Care (3,086, $543.0 million), and Finance (2,491, $214.2 million).

As for the reason for hiring a consultancy, the “need for specialised or professional skills” was consistently the top-ranked reason.

Since getting into power, Labor has been very vocal about cutting spending on consultants.

Last year, public service minister Katy Gallagher said an in-house consulting model would be established to build APS capacity.

