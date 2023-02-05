Norfolk Island review may consider equitable revenue sources: McBain

Norfolk Island’s local government plan to increase rates and waste-management charges has been flagged with federal minister Kristy McBain, who says she is committed to open dialogue with the community and wants to investigate new models to keep the council afloat.

The Australian government recently intervened to ensure a staged approach to the hike in regional council (NIRC) fees. But the minister has now decided to refer locals’ worries to a joint standing committee foe consideration.

The proposed inquiry will look into appropriate models of local government and equitable revenue sources to support those models.

“Given the significance of these issues and my commitment to supporting a financially sustainable Council for Norfolk Island into the future, I plan to refer this matter to the Joint Standing Committee on the National Capital and External Territories (JSCNET),” McBain said.

“Parliamentary committees like the JSCNET are an important part of the democratic process. They support robust debate on matters of government policy, administration and performance.”

While McBain explained she would not participate in the joint standing committee because she was a minister, should the inquiry proceed, she said, an independent report would be made available. This document would include recommendations put forward by the committee based on both the strength of the evidence presented to the inquiry and independent research.

“It is important to note that this referral has not been made with an outcome in mind. These matters are complex in nature, and resolving them will take time,” McBain said.

“[The NIRC], like all local governments, needs to consider and enact revenue-raising avenues to support important services such as road maintenance, waste processing and green space management.”

The minister said she had clearly received the community’s message that they wanted local democracy returned to the Island.

“I have been working hard to ensure that the next steps we take towards democracy on Norfolk Island allows for a steady, sound and financially secure future,” McBain said.

“What cannot be ignored is the need for Norfolk Islanders to have a voice in electing their local government and for it to be financially sustainable.”

McBain, who herself served as an elected mayor of Bega Valley Shire from 2016 to 2020 prior to entering federal politics, noted the “ongoing and very positive” engagement senior members of her department had with the Council of Elders (COE), Norfolk Island People for Democracy (NIPD) representatives, and administrator Eric Hutchinson. The proposed committee inquiry would complement this effective engagement, she said.

“That engagement represents an important avenue to continue to realise opportunities for cultural recognition and allow all Islanders to have a voice,” McBain said.

“Careful consideration and experience have led me to conclude that this targeted referral, with clear terms of reference, best supports a thorough examination of the relevant issues and options — while establishing clear pathways for your contributions.”

