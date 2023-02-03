Long serving mandarin Tony Cook named Education sec

Tony Cook has been appointed the new secretary of Education, replacing Dr Michele Bruniges.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday the governor-general had accepted his recommendation to put Cook in the role.

Cook is a long-time public servant, most recently deputy secretary, higher education, research and international at the department, commencing 4 April.

“Mr Cook brings to his new appointment significant policy experience and strong stakeholder relationships, particularly in the education sector,” the prime minister said in a statement.

The new secretary has a long history of involvement in the education sector. In 2022 he was appointed to the advisory committee of the Australian Research Council as an ex-officio representative early and was recognised with a public service medal (PSM) in 2014 for his school policy and funding reform work, as well as being made an honourary fellow of the Australian Council for Education Leaders.

Cook’s public service career has spanned several jurisdictions. He was previously director-general of the Queensland Department of Education and deputy secretary at the Victorian Department of Education and Early Childhood Development. He is also a registered primary school teacher and has a bachelor of education from the Queensland University of Technology.

The prime minister also thanked outgoing secretary Bruniges for her work in the role since April 2016.

“Dr Bruniges has made a significant contribution to education policy at the Commonwealth and state levels over a number of decades and I wish her well for the future,” Albanese said.

According to the department’s 2021-2022 annual report, Bruniges took home a $881,712 salary, including superannuation.

With education her “life’s passion”, Bruniges has previously been praised by past by prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison, as well as former education minister Simon Birmingham.

Prior to Friday’s news, Bruniges told The Mandarin one of her highlights of 2022 was standing up the Department of Education as a separate APS entity.

“I think 2023 will be a year for momentum and implementation — maintaining the energy from 2022 and supporting staff wellbeing throughout the year as we continue to deliver on the government’s policy agenda and the role education plays in creating opportunities for all Australians,” Bruniges said of her department’s challenges in 2023.

She said her 2023 motto for the public service was: “putting people first in our service to community.”

PM&C now has a website that lists each secretary for every department, including the start and end date of each of their terms.

The webpage appears to have gone live after Defence secretary Greg Moriarty was quietly reappointed to another five-year term last year.