Next 12 months critical for Crown Casino’s fate

Royal commissioners and heads of inquiries have done their work on Australia’s casinos. Reports have been published and some consequences felt by the entities and those who run them.

There is, however, something that is yet to occur that needs some attention because the next 12 months will be particularly critical.

The most prominent example of this will be Crown Casino and its owners, Blackstone, the private equity player.

Blackstone took over Crown in the first six months of 2022 and it has to worry about the consequences of the royal commission held into Crown by respected jurist Ray Finkelstein.

These consequences are not simply the fact that the report made findings and recommendations that have cost Crown tens of millions of dollars. That is just a precursor to the biggie.

Crown has the next 12 months to demonstrate it should be considered suitable to hold a casino license through the actions it takes to rectify problems, the way it engages with the special manager appointed to monitor the process as well as the way Crown engages with the regulator.

All of these things are critical for the people at Crown to deal with as it seeks to prove it has worked its way back to a state that renders it fit to be considered suitable to run a casino.

Consider for a moment what this means for the regulators working at the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission.

They have had the report from the royal commission in their hands since October 2021 and the litany of governance issues and breaches of laws is breathtaking. Incidences of money laundering and the failure to comply with responsible gambling regulations were notable areas of concern.

It was on the latter issues that Crown was hit with a record fine of $120 million in November 2022 for responsible service of gambling breaches. Add that little sum to the other multimillion-dollar fine some months earlier — $80 million worth of fines for the China Union Pay scandal.

The China Union Pay racket was the one in which Crown would allow people to use their China Union Pay credit cards to access gambling at the casino. That process was found by the royal commission to be illegal.

These are two record fines that the casino regulator hit Crown with over the past 12 months but the most significant decision faces the regulator over the next year.

Should it allow Blackstone to continue to operate the casino?

That decision will not be an easy one for the chair of the regulator, Fran Thorn, and her team. They need to reflect on a range of issues including reports from a special manager as well as the results of their own investigations.

A decision that asserts Blackstone is suitable and has remediated the operations adequately means retention of the current state of play.

A decision to revoke the license will mean that the casino regulator needs to have plan B in place in order to continue a casino operation, and the regulator does not have the luxury of the royal commissioner to grant a period of grace for an organisation to clean up its act.

That was given to Crown in the royal commission report. The regulator must act one way or another.

Another point worth noting for the anti-gambling lobbyists out in the big wide world.

A policy on having a casino was taken more than three decades ago. Whatever happens in the next 12 months will not result in the closing down of casino operations even if shrill voices on social media keep calling for these establishments to disappear.

