Medicare report recommends breaking down healthcare data silos

The primary care system should be modernised through data reform, according to a taskforce report on Medicare.

The Strengthening Medicare Taskforce Report recommends four focus areas: increasing access, encouraging multidisciplinary care, cultural change and modernisation.

The “modernisation” section focused primarily on data-sharing, including requiring My Health Record data to be shared by default, more connected health data and improving health IT infrastructure.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, “great progress” was made in digitising healthcare, including the use of e-prescribing and telehealth, according to the report released on Friday.

“Critical patient health information remains locked in siloed clinical information systems and cannot be shared easily across the health system and care settings,” it stated.

“Even where information sharing is possible, it is not always happening as often as it should be.”

The taskforce advocated for “nationally consistent clinical data collection — with clarity of data ownership and consent”, adding it would improve understanding of the community’s health needs.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) president professor Steve Robson said the organisation was “strongly opposed” to health data being owned by private entities.

“It’s clear we need a national discussion on health data governance and ownership of data in the digital health systems,” Robson said.

“The AMA believes Australia should look at the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation in Europe and the UK, which differentiates between data owners, data controllers and data processors.

“With the rapid expansion of large international private technology companies into the healthcare space, the AMA wants to see adequate regulation to ensure patient privacy is paramount, and patient ownership of data is protected and enshrined in legislation.”

Robson commented in a separate statement that while both the report and its recommendations were broadly welcome, urgent reform was needed soon.

“We need to see a health budget delivered in May, with the kind of funding that will make a real difference to the system and the health of all Australians,” Robson said.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has said the government “intends to act” on the “practical measures” contained in the report.

Speaking after a meeting of the national cabinet on Friday, the prime minister said health reform was a “first priority” issue for 2023.

“We will meet again in late April and consider further measures on top of what we already have been doing as a national cabinet, and the work that different jurisdictions are doing,” Albanese said.

Data capability will be a core focus for the government and APS reform agenda in 2023, with public service minister Katy Gallagher headlining a conference session with other experts at the weekend to discuss the path ahead.

